VBT gets new SMART bus to transport seniors, disabled

The Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transport (SMART) dedicated a new passenger bus to the Charter Township of Van Buren with a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 16 at the September Days Senior Center to help provide transportation to seniors and the disabled living in the township. VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara cut the ribbon as part of the ceremony.

The new, 29-foot 2019 Eldorado Elite 290 passenger bus replaces a current aging vehicle, which holds 22 passengers. Many of the seniors and disabled in the area rely on this service as their only means of transportation. With this service, they are able to make shopping trips, day trips, and make it to their medical appointments.

The service is able to transport residents, 50 years and older or the disabled, on a first-come first-serve basis, but doesn’t charge a fare. The township gets the new bus for seven years without charge, except for maintenance and insurance, and then is eligible to get another free bus for another seven years.