VBT Forgotten Harvest Mobile Food Pantry changes times, dates

The Forgotten Harvest Mobile Food Pantry continues to pass out free fresh food in the Van Buren Township parking lot until the end of the year, but some of the times and dates have been changed from what was previously announced.

Pop-up food pantries will be held on the following dates and those with an asterisk (*) have changed:

· Tuesday, Nov. 17; 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.*

· Tuesday, Nov. 24; 1 – 4 p.m.

· Tuesday, Dec. 1; 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.*

· Tuesday, Dec. 8; 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.*

· Monday, Dec. 21; 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.* (Special Holiday Food distribution)

Anyone in need can drive up to the Van Buren Township Community Services entrance at 46425 Tyler Rd. and pick up a supply of fresh and nutritious foods, free of charge. No pre-registration or extensive forms to fill out. Answers to a few basic questions will help Forgotten Harvest volunteers determine the number of groceries to load up.

Forgotten Harvest is always seeking volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering at a pop-up food pantry, contact the township supervisor’s office at (734) 699-8910. For more information about the pantry visit vanburen-mi.org or forgottenharvest.org .