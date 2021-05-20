VBT fire fighters, animal control officer rescue ducklings twice

Twice within a three-week period this spring, the Van Buren Township Fire Department has rescued baby ducks who have been caught in the same storm drain. Fire Chief Dave McInally said he believes the ducks are in the process of crossing Tyler Road between Meijer and Speedway when they fall into the drain.

After both rescues, fire fighters turned the ducks over to the mother and father Mallards and they all were gone in a few minutes. No one saw where they went, he said. Present for this rescue were Sgt. Ryan Smith, Fire Fighter Dan Walter, off-duty Fire Fighter Allison Greff, Animal Control Officer Bob Queener with a pole/net and the female citizen who called in the latest rescue.