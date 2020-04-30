VBT Fire Chief Amy Brow returns to job after leave of absence

On Monday, April 27, Van Buren Township Fire Chief Amy Brow returned to work after a lengthy medical leave.

“I’m pleased to announce that Amy Brow will be returning back to work as Van Buren Township Fire Chief and would like to thank Interim Chief McInally for his leadership during Chief Brow’s leave,” said VBT Public Safety Director Greg Laurain. “McInally has performed an exemplary job these past several months, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.”

In January 2020 McInally was appointed as Interim Fire Chief and now will return to being Fire Marshal for the Township.

“It was a pleasure filling in for Chief Brow while she was on leave,” McInally said. “We have a very professional department that works hard for each other and their community. I am honored to have led such an awesome group of people, and even prouder to go back to work alongside them again.

“Thank you to Chief Brow, Director Laurain, and the township board for giving me the opportunity,” McInally said.

Brow has been with the Township since April 2017 and has implemented many new changes under her leadership.

“She empowers her staff to do better, always act with safety in mind, and remain physically and mentally fit,” said McInally.

Brow helped expand the fire department to six full-time firefighters and lead the purchasing of new and improved equipment for the department.

“Without Amy Brow’s leadership, our fire department would not be what it is today,” said Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara.”We’re thankful for Interim Chief McInally’s hard work during her leave and excited to welcome back Fire Chief Brow.”