VBT fire causes some $50,000 in damage to Bayshore Dr. condo

Van Buren Township fire fighters were called to a structure fire at 48255 Bayshore Drive at about 1 p.m. March 21 and when they arrived it was a working fire in the roof over the attached garage.

Deputy Fire Chief Andy Lenaghan said the fire extended from the garage into the living quarters of the condominium. Fire fighters from both VBT fire halls were fighting the blaze, so the City of Belleville Fire Department stood by. Fire fighters from Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township were present to help with mutual aid.

They spent three hours at the scene and the last unit left at 4:30 p.m.

Deputy Chief Lenaghan said the condo was not a total loss, with an estimate of $50,000, and possibly more, in damage because of the water and smoke damage and trusses that need to be replaced. He said the ceiling area of the front bedroom was damaged and the fire was “hidden.” Fire fighters had to pull down drywall to expose the fire and stop it from spreading.

The cause is under investigation and expected to be electrical, he said. The homeowners were at home and called in the fire. There were no injuries.