VBT FD gets help from Sumpter, Belleville to fight Saturday’s fire

He had been working in his pole barn with the wood-burning stove heating it on Saturday afternoon, when he left it for 45 minutes, as he had done several times before without a problem.

This time, when the homeowner got back to his pole barn at 14454 Martinsville Rd., the building was full of black smoke.

Van Buren Township fire fighters could not get into the building for an hour and a half or two hours because of the explosions from propane tanks inside, said VBT Fire Chief Dave McInally.

He said his department got mutual aid from Sumpter Township and Belleville fire departments, who all worked together in very cold temperature with gusting winds.

He said the pole barn was apart from the home and so the home was not damaged, but there was a truck or trailer stored on the exterior of the pole barn.

Chief McInally said they know the origin of the fire was the wood stove, but how it got to be a problem has not been determined. He said the homeowner did a lot of work out in his pole barn and the stove warmed the place.

Woman falls in Belleville

A woman in her 50s reportedly fell down the stairs at Johnny’s restaurant in the City of Belleville on Saturday afternoon and hit her head. Belleville fire fighters were called to her aid, but that call was quickly canceled by Huron Valley Ambulance which was able to get to the site at once to help her.