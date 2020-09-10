VBT, DNR, Wayne County cracking down on reckless boaters

By Alysha Albrecht

Communications Specialist

Van Buren Township

It’s official to say summer is coming to a close, now that Labor Day is past us. However, the Van Buren Township Marine Division, DNR and Wayne County will continue to patrol Belleville Lake due to an increase in complaints about vessels not following boater safety laws.

“The most common reason for people to be pulled over is failure to operate in a counterclockwise position around the lake or operating too close to shore,” said Sgt. Jeff Stanton of Van Buren Township police. All watercrafts should be 100 feet from shore and 150 feet from any vessel.

“Please be sure to keep a 150-foot distance from other boats and people,” Sgt. Stanton said. “This ensures everyone’s safety and makes for a better boating experience.”

Jet skis are allowed to operate on Belleville lake from 8 a.m. to sunset. Boats can operate at night with proper lighting, but can only tow between sunrise and sunset.

“You should always operate a watercraft in a careful and cautious manner,” said VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “We want residents to know we’re cracking down on reckless boater activities because everyone’s safety on the lake is our priority.”

Lastly, it’s important to make sure all boaters become familiar with Michigan’s boater safety laws. Any motorized boat operator born after June 30, 1996, is required by law to pass a boater safety course and to carry a boater education card. In addition, boater education is also required for all personal watercraft operators born after Dec. 31, 1978.

“Education is the key to making safe decisions and saving lives,” Stanton said. For more information visit vanburen-mi.org or michigan.gov .