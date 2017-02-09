VBT DDA to consider shared driveway at its Placemaking Project

A developer, who has an option on the two parcels on Belleville Road just north of the Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority’s Placemaking project, has shown an interest is sharing the DDA’s parking lot and driveway.

The DDA has purchased 10101 and 10151 Belleville Road to develop a destination point for residents and visitors.

At the Jan. 24 meeting of the DDA, Executive Director Susan Ireland said the developer inquired if the DDA would like to partner with him, such as he giving the DDA land for a shared driveway. He also wanted to share parking in the DDA’s planned parking area.

“I was afraid they would use all of our parking lot,” Ireland said. “I told him I would talk to you about sharing a driveway.”

“We’re all about development,” said DDA president Craig Atchinson. “Share a driveway? We can do that. Parking?”

“Leave him on his own for parking,” said William M. Wiemer of Wakely Associates/Architects, who is working as director of construction services on the Placemaking project. He said every parking lot is a hard surface.

“You let him handle his own storm water … If he wants it, he can put in his own driveway and pay for it,” Wiemer said.

Atchinson said the two parcels are very small and Ireland agreed.

“He offered to give you an annual fee for parking,” Ireland said, reading from some notes she had just retrieved from her office.

“I said parking is an issue and that we need a drawing of what he plans,” Ireland said, adding, “It’s not a site big enough to build much.” She said each parcel is 35’ wide.

She said the developer, who she did not name, said he would put in typical retails, like a 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. store or hair salon. There was the possibility of sharing an approach.

Ireland said she knows that businesses put more money on the tax rolls.

VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara asked what kind of business could be put in and Ireland said nothing with a drive-through, but “by sharing an access you might get something.”

She said the Placemaking project is ready to get going.

“We can’t let useless property just lie there,” McNamara said.

Ireland said she wanted McNamara to know that the DDA did make a fair offer on that property and they never called back.

Ireland said Realtor Carol Bird, who serves on the DDA, said she received a call from the broker and he said he didn’t think the deal between the developer and the property owners would go through. Bird was absent from the meeting.

“We went as high as $25,000 each and they never called back,” Ireland said. The owners wanted $400,000 total for the two parcels, she said.

Wiemer said the two lots total 70’ less the two 10’ setbacks, leave the lot at 50’ frontage. “That’s a small residential lot,” he said.

“I think the people here think you should talk to them,” McNamara said to Ireland. “If they want to pay for our entryway. The entryway would cost more than the property.”

DDA member Victor Delibera said the developer would have to pay for razing the two buildings on the lots.

“Do they have the financial means?” McNamara asked.

Ireland said the developer working on this is also working on a project down the street (referring to the property just north of Belle Tire).

“He’s working on a very long due-diligence period,” Ireland said.

“I would like to see us have the property,” Atchinson said. “I think we should make another offer.”

“Show we’re interested in sharing a drive and make another offer,” Delibera said.

“It’s not a big deal to our project if we get the other property,” Wiemer said.

In other discussion on the Placemaking project, the DDA was informed the project’s committee met and came to the conclusion it would be best to eliminate all the drainage ponds and put in underground storm water facilities. It would mean two 48” underground pipes.

“That opens up an area for picnicking and you can drive over it,” Wiemer said, noting there’s a system for stabilizing the surface so fire trucks and other vehicles can drive over it.

This change was estimated at $100,000, but he said it would be substantially lower.

“We haven’t been to Wayne County, yet,” Wiemer said, referring to approval for storm water drainage.

“I’ve seen this at Wayne County approved regularly,” said McNamara, who formerly served as a Wayne County commissioner.

In other business at the Jan. 24 meeting, the DDA:

• Discussed ornamental details for the planned pedestrian walkway over I-94 on Belleville Road. Ireland said the Michigan Department of Transportation wants VBT’s information in April so it can meet in June for a plan review. Besides the name of the township, other designs were suggested, along with a preference for a wrought-iron looking fence instead of the standard MDOT chain link fence, which would cost 30-40% more. MDOT is furnishing design costs, engineering, construction management and VBT has two grants. Anything more the township wants to add, it will pay the difference. Ireland asked them to think about the additions to the bridge so they can talk about it at the next meeting;

• Heard Ireland explain Public Act 506 of 2016 that was signed by the Governor on Jan. 9. It would exempt certain taxes levied for library purposes from being captured by tax incremental financing authorities (TIFA). She said the DDA’s bond counsel said he thought some additional language to be added to this law since there are some internal inconsistencies. He suggested waiting 30 days for the changes. “We may not be able to capture the new stuff,” Ireland said of the Belleville Area District Library’s millages; and

• Heard Lisa Lothringer report on E-Blasts promoting DDA businesses and other promotions. She did a Monthly Spotlight on Planet Fitness and said it is very nice inside. Atchinson said a dozen of his employees joined and go there on their lunch breaks. McNamara said people can work out at the township senior center for $15 a year, but Lothringer said not everyone qualifies in age. Ireland said it is nice to see a formerly empty building occupied.

Absent from the meeting were vice chair Carol Bird and Directors Bob Bechtel, Ron Blank, and Helen Foster. Present were chairman Atchinson, Secretary Sophia Zoller, Joe Baskin, Jr., Chris Brown, Victoria Delibera, Mark Laginess, and Supervisor McNamara.