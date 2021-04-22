VBT DDA sidewalk repair/replacement program begins April 26

The Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority with the assistance of Wade Trim and Merlo Construction will begin the removal and replacement of approximately 8,000 square feet of existing concrete sidewalk, removal and replacement of approximately 225 lineal feet of concrete curb and gutter, and related work.

This work will be done within the boundaries of the VBT DDA, along Belleville Road, Tyler Road, Ecorse Road and the I-94 Service Drives.

Business owners and residents are welcome to go on to the DDA website at www.vanburendda.com to see the mapped locations where work will be done.

The contractor is scheduled to begin the week of April 26 and they anticipate it should take approximately two weeks to complete, depending on weather conditions. Work hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

In an effort to minimize damage to sprinkler heads/lines, Wade Trim will be asking impacted businesses to mark their sprinkler heads and sprinkler lines. A representative from Wade Trim will be visiting those businesses to provide them with the necessary marker flags the week of April 19.

VBT DDA press release