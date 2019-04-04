VBT DDA OKs more money for pathway on Belleville Road

The Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority approved additional construction engineering services in the amount of $110,000 with the DDA portion of $84,194 in accordance with the MDOT Agreement for the Belleville Road non-motorized pedestrian pathway.

At the regular DDA meeting March 26, Director Susan Ireland explained the background. In March 2018, the DDA board of directors approved a contract with the Michigan Department of Highways for the construction of a non-motorized pathway on the east side of Belleville Road over I-94 from the South Service Drive to the North Service Drive.

“I am pleased we were able to undertake this project,” Ireland said. “It is another way of making a connection to our PlaceMaking effort within the DDA boundary.”

The decorative fencing and logo have been installed on the bridge, the pedestrian lighting has been put up. The finishing touches will be completed when the weather becomes consistently warmer.

She said items remaining are the landscaping, staining the blockwork, painting the remainder of the bridge and placement of the Van Buren Township lettering on the bridge below the logo.

She said the DDA sold bonds and the amount placed into the fund for the project was $1,947,399.90 to pay the DDA’s portion of the project.

“As I have learned with any project of this magnitude, there is always something that could happen that could not be foreseen, such as:

• Additional temporary concrete barrier wall on the outside lanes of eastbound I-94;

• Draining repairs to the southeast quadrant of Belleville/South Service Drive that alleviated flooding in that area; and

• An abundance of rain in the fall of 2018 contributed to delays of building the bridge deck.

“These types of things required additional construction engineering services with Manick Smith than had originally been planned,” she said. “MDOT is requesting the DDA approve additional construction engineering for $110,000, of which the DDA portion … would be in an amount of $84,194. This can be satisfied with the bond proceeds.”

DDA Assistant Director Lisa Lothringer said at the corner of Belleville Road and the South Service Drive a woman’s home had its backyard under water and this was corrected.

“The street lights look great,” said DDA member Carol Bird. “It really looks like a path now.”

In other business at the 40-minute March 26 meeting, the DDA:

• Approved a change order for the Place Making project for an immediate price increase for asphalt of $3,453.45. Ireland said Ajax Materials Corporation informed their vendors of the price increase. “Ajax cited that oil prices had reached their highest level since 2014 and the oil industry contacts told them the upward swing is due to geopolitical and market conditions included but not limited to the Iran sanctions, Russian and Saudi Arabian production cuts and Venezuela’s reduction in crude production.” DDA board members were skeptical of this. “It’s ridiculous. It really is,” said DDA chairman Craig Atchinson. “We could rebid it, but it could come in higher.” DDA member Jim Chudzinski said, “If the price goes down, would they do it for less? I think not.”

• Heard Ireland report that the sub floor of the main structure has been completed at the Place Making site and the framing of the walls has begun. She said they are seeing activity at the site on a daily basis as the weather has warmed up;

• After much discussion, voted to award the contract for the Belleville/Ecorse Road intersection grounds maintenance to Randy Brown Landscape in his bid amount of $16,765, with the stipulation he provides items by April 9 that were not included with the incomplete bid, which are: references, insurance, and assurance that black mulch will be used. If that doesn’t happen, the contract will be awarded to Gonczy’s Property Maintenance for his $15,530 bid. Also, bidding was Pioneer Landscape at $19,050. Ireland noted that the DDA had had issues with Brown in the past and she wanted to give him another chance. His business is in the DDA district;

• Approved the 2019 contract for Belleville Road Streetscape maintenance to high-bidder Pioneer Landscape for $8,400. The board decided it was “quality we know.” Other bidders were Randy Brown Landscape, with an incomplete bid of $6,940, and Gonczy’s Property maintenance for $5,100; and

• Heard Lothringer report that selection of outdoor sculptures too place March 8 and they started with more than 300 pieces to look at and had to bring it down to a total of ten between Van Buren Township and the City of Belleville. She said sculpture swap out generally takes place the last week in May.