VBT DDA considers options for left-turn signal at Tyler/Belleville

After Van Buren Township Trustee Kevin Martin asked the board to look into a left-turn signal at the corner of Belleville and Tyler roads, at its Feb. 1 meeting, the board approved a $6,500 engineering study of the corner and asked the county for a study, as well.

At the township board meeting earlier this year, Trustee Martin recounted all the close calls he has witnessed at that corner and the debris from accidents he had seen there in the roadway. He suggested left-turn signals could avert serious injuries at that corner.

At its regular meeting on April 26, the VBT Downtown Development Authority discussed the six-page “Left-Turn Phasing at Belleville Road and Tyler Road” memo prepared by Kyle Reidsma of Fishbeck, the engineering consultant for the township.

Wayne County had reported its study showed the intersection hadn’t met criteria for the county to put in a left-turn signal because it didn’t meet the crash numbers. However, there is a visibility issue because Belleville Road is slightly out of line north of Tyler Road.

DDA Executive Director Susan Ireland reported in a memo to the DDA that Fishbeck found that crash history and left-turn delay criteria were not met.

“They do concur that there are sight distance deficiencies on the northbound lane turning left to Tyler Road,” she said.

“This will generally dictate that a ‘protected-only’ left turn phasing should be used. Meaning, left turning traffic would only be able to turn on a green arrow, however, the analysis resulted in a substantial increase in delay for north and southbound traffic,” she said.

She said there is some value in speaking with the Traffic Division at Wayne County to try to find a resolution. She said the person involved had been on vacation and she had been unable to contact him.

“Staff would anticipate if we can find a solution the expense to the DDA would not be cost-prohibitive,” Ireland concluded.

“I was going to ask you to buy it,” said Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara, who sits on the DDA board.

DDA secretary Chris Brown said the impact of a delay for a “protected-only” turn could be more destructive and there is a potential for more accidents.

“What if it makes it worse?” asked DDA member Vincent DeLibera.

“It would have to be a hard stop to make a left,” Supervisor McNamara said of the current suggestion.

DeLibera said there would be a lot of backup, and cars waiting are wasting fuel.

McNamara said when Ireland gets the direct number for the “signal guy” at the county, he will call him and talk to him.

The Fishbeck report examined a three-year crash history at that intersection, from 2018 to 2020. Twenty-three crashes occurred during this time. There were no fatal crashes, one serious/incapacitating injury, two minor injuries, one possible injury, and 19 property-damage-only crashes. The one serious crash involved a vehicle on westbound Tyler Road failing to stop for a red light and striking the trailer of a semi-truck heading northbound on Belleville Road. This crash was not caused by the lack of left-turn phasing at the intersection, the report stated. The predominant crash type was rear-end collisions.

In other business at the 36-minute meeting, the DDA:

• Discussed different grant fundings that may be available for adding a center left turn lane on Belleville Road from Tyler to Ecorse. McNamara asked about making it four lanes, instead of three. He said he asked Congresswoman Debbie Dingell for $11 million in federal funds for this. He suggested setting up a workshop to discuss all of their options, including eminent domain, which the township can do. One homeowner will not give up property for the right of way needed and so they may be able to buy the house. Secretary Brown, a builder, said construction prices have gone up 30-40% this year because of materials, fuel, and people, who need to be paid more than union wages these days. Ireland said they’ve been talking about this road widening for a long time and chairman Craig Atchinson said it was at least 20 years ago when he first heard about it;

• Reelected the current officers for 2022: Chairman Atchinson, vice-chairperson Carol Bird, and secretary Brown;

• Informally directed Ireland to arrange for Aerotropolis Director Christopher Girdwood to present his yearly update to the board at a future meeting;

• Heard Ireland report that the DDA has had to replace three streetlights this year on Belleville Road, near Sunrise, Venetian, and Atchinson Ford. She said she is ordering more poles to be on hand and an inventory check is being done on how many small horizontal arms that hold the banner arms in place to order, since they are failing; and

• Was informed the DDA is down to two Tax Tribunal cases for parcels within the DDA District — two hotels on the Service Drive. Ireland said there could be more since petitioners have until June 30 to file an appeal for the current year’s valuations.