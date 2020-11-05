VBT DDA approves Reopening Policy, Fee Schedule for building

At its 59-minute Zoom meeting on Oct. 27, the Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority board unanimously adopted a COVID-19 Pandemic Reopening Policy and then set a policy for building use and a building use fee schedule.

The DDA had been planning public use of the DDA headquarters building at Harris Park early this year and then the pandemic struck and the building was locked up to the public.

Executive Director Susan Ireland said the DDA had been following the lead of the township administration with regard to operating during these very uncertain times.

She said staff discussed whether it should continue with following the township or if the DDA should have its own reopening policy.

“Because there are differences between the two entities and vast differences in facility size, you may wish to have your own reopening plan,” Ireland told the board in a memo.

She said DDA staff has researched other public facilities (Northville Township, Plymouth Township, Canton, Pittsfield, Ypsilanti Township, Romulus, Belleville and Brownstown which include administration, recreation centers and libraries). They are similar to one another in their reopening policies, she said.

She presented a Pandemic Reopening Policy for the VBT DDA office, which included Five Stages for reopening.

In Stage One, the building is closed completely; Stage Two, staff may report but DDA Office Building is closed to the general public; Stage Three, limited opening; Stage Four, DDA Office Building open to the public with conditions, and Stage Five, DDA Office Building open for regular business.

She said currently the DDA is operating under Stage Two and asked the board if it decided to adopt the reopening policy to confirm operating under Stage Two through 2020.

The board approved a $25 non-refundable conference room rental fee (each time), plus a refundable security/damage fee of $125. A fee for cleaning and disinfecting the meeting room and common area would not be charged at the beginning, but the board could rescind this at any time.

In other business at the Oct. 27 meeting, the board:

• Heard Ireland report that the camera pole they had been waiting for has arrived and the camera began working Oct. 19. Assistant Director Lisa Lothringer said now they can see what is going on all around Harris Park from inside the office building;

• Heard Ireland report that Wayne County has approved the engineering for the repair and replacement of sidewalks within the DDA District. It is expected this project will be out for bids in mid-December, with a bid opening Jan. 14, and a start date in April 2021;

• Heard Ireland report that Harris Park continues to see varied usage. The Corvette Club met again and another wedding was held Oct. 17. This is in addition to walkers, dogs, strollers, runners, users of the public wi-fi and others;

• Was informed the holiday lighting at Harris Park and the monument sign area at Belleville and Quirk roads will be installed before Thanksgiving. Ireland said the Belleville and Quirk roads monument area has been decorated for fall by Garden Fantasy Greenhouse;

• Learned the public hearing on the Aerotropolis Development Corporation LDFA boundary expansion will take place at the regular board meeting Dec. 3. The Resolution establishing a new ADC LDFA District boundary will occur on or after Feb. 1. Ireland said, as previously noted, expanding the boundary line does not negate the ability of “local control”; and

• Heard Lothringer report on her many promotional projects for the DDA. She said the Restaurant Rally was a success and the picnic tables and garbage cans ordered for the pedestrian walk and Harris Park were due to arrive Nov. 4.