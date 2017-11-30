VBT DDA alerted to Japanese Knotweed at Placemaking site

A small patch of Japanese Knotweed was found at the site of the Placemaking project on Belleville Road and it needs to be removed as soon as possible.

At its regular meeting on Oct. 24, the Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority was alerted to the invasive species.

DDA Director Susan Ireland reported if left unattended, the knotweed spreads quickly and can penetrate asphalt, sidewalks, driveways, and even foundations;

In other business, at its Oct. 24 meeting the DDA:

• Heard Ireland report that DTE estimates for materials only, 19 pedestrian pathway lights with acorn fixtures for the planned bridge over I-94 at $27,417 for direct buried base or $40,565 with cement foundation. Thirteen posts that are the same height as the existing streetlights on Belleville Road are $73,268;

• Heard Ireland report that DTE estimated to convert 72 poles to LED with a new arm and luminaire would be $137,088 or new DTE stock poles and stock luminaire at $112,248, for materials only, not labor. She said she expects DTE to attend the DDA’s November meeting to present full details;

• Read a report from Assistant Director Lisa Lothringer that said she attended a two-day workshop on grant writing in downtown Detroit with complimentary tuition provided by SEMCOG. She said she hopes to be able to attend the Grant Compliance workshop in December; and

• Heard a presentation from Communication Associates on the upcoming changes to the township website.