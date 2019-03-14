VBT DDA agrees to take on fifth outdoor sculpture for this year

In the last three years, the Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority placed four outdoor sculptures along Belleville Road, but this year it will be adding a fifth sculpture.

At its regular meeting Feb. 26, the DDA voted unanimously to take on another sculpture to place in the DDA district, at a total cost not to exceed $10,500.

In her report to the DDA, Assistant DDA Director Lisa Lothringer said, “The City of Belleville has respectfully asked us to take on the fifth sculpture to allow the program to continue.

“At this time, they are unable to continue to fund the placement of six sculptures in their boundaries,” she said. A total of at least 10 sculptures cuts the total price.

The cost for the DDA portion of the display will cover five sculptures, rental of foundation pads, and installation.

“We anticipate this 50/50 collaboration not to exceed $10,500,” she said. “Insurance coverage for the sculptures is provided by MMRMA [the township’s insurance company].”

In other business at the 27-minute, Feb. 26 meeting the DDA:

• Approved co-sponsorship of Public Safety Day in an amount not to exceed $10,000 with the stipulation that DDA funding would not subsidize wages or fringes, but rather contribute to marketing, promotional items, and other necessities. The 2019 event, in cooperation with the Public Safety Department, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Menards south parking lot. Lothringer said the event allows the DDA to showcase “Downtown Van Buren”;

• Heard DDA Executive Director Susan Ireland announced that the final completion of the overpass and walkway along Belleville Road and over I-94 will be in the spring when 50 trees and 25 shrubs are to be installed. The gateway sign, that was damaged, has been completed again and will be delivered. Also, DTE began trench work for pedestrian path lighting and anticipated to complete the work during the beginning of March;

• Heard Ireland report contractors have been working on the Belleville Road Placemaking project throughout the winter months as weather permits. Most of the retention/detention of storm water has been installed and the next step will be to connect to the township’s sanitary sewer on Belleville Road. Materials are being delivered regularly in anticipation of a break in the weather to begin construction in earnest, she said;

• Heard Ireland report on the Michigan Downtown Association, where she sits on the board of directors. She said it had a productive retreat in January and will be hosting a Capital Day in Lansing on March 13, providing an opportunity to meet state legislators and share MDA’s current legislative concerns; and

• Heard Lothringer report that the Van Buren Civic Fund has committed $200,000 to the Splash Pad Project. Plans are being made to present the project to the planning commission and township board. She also said her advertising works in progress include a 1-page piece for the spring edition of the Lake Ledger, 4-page piece for the Van Buren Township Today magazine, along with the April Monthly Spotlight featuring Belleville Manor. She also reported on her email outreach, social media posts, and other projects.

Absent and excused from the meeting were secretary Chris Brown and directors Victor Delibera, and Helen Foster.