VBT Clerk’s office marks 5 years providing coats for school kids

This year marked the fifth anniversary the Van Buren Township clerk’s office provided the gift of warmth to students in the Van Buren Public School District. Since beginning the “Coats for School Kids” program the clerk’s office has distributed over 350 new winter coats.

This year’s donation was made possible by the generous support of Atchinson Ford, Waste Management, Gasiorek, Morgan, Greco, & McCauley, McKenna & Associates, Dipietro & Day, Johnson, Rosati, Schultz & Joppich PC, Trustee Martin and Trustee Miller.

Van Buren Township Press Release