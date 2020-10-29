VBT Clerk urges residents to wear masks as positive cases rise

Van Buren Township Clerk Leon Wright made a statement at the Oct. 20 regular meeting of the township board, via Zoom, urging residents not to let their guard down against COVID-19.

Clerk Wright told residents to social distance, wash their hands, and wear masks because the positive cases are going up in VBT. He said there were nine more positive cases that day and there are about 31,000 residents of the township.

“We’re letting our guards down,” Wright said, noting it affects the most vulnerable. He said he would like to go home to see family for Thanksgiving, but he and his wife don’t want to risk that.

“I’m asking people to be diligent – if not for yourself, do it for those you love,” he said. “People in this township care about each other … Let’s step up as a township and put this nonsense aside.”

Supervisor Kevin McNamara said the police chief told him there are 40 people on respirators in local hospitals.

“In Wayne County, it may be the hottest place is in VBT,” Supervisor McNamara said.

Trustee Reggie Miller said she would like the township to contact-trace, so it can alert the public of the hot spots.

McNamara said he would do what he can.

Wright said the health department is doing its job to trace and HIPPA keeps individual health records confidential, but they might be able to locate the vicinity that’s having the problems.

“I can ask,” McNamara told the board.