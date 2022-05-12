VBT Burger King set ablaze by grease trap

Van Buren Township Fire Department was called to Burger King on Belleville Road the afternoon of May 3 when a grease trap started a fire. Fire Chief Dave McInally said Burger King had recently had a company clean its grease trap, but it wasn’t done well. They continued to use it while waiting for it to be recleaned, Chief McInally said.

It was pouring rain, but fire fighters had to cut a hole in the roof to get to the blaze, he said. He called Ypsilanti Township Fire Department for help and the City of Belleville was standing by for mutual aid. The fire was extinguished and the building turned back over to management. Chief McInally said Burger King was going to close in two days for construction work on upgrades, so it just closed early.