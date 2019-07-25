VBT boy gets his wish to swim with dolphins

Alexander Landskroener, 13, who lives in Country Walk subdivision in Van Buren Township, traveled to the Florida Keys with his parents and brother Andrew on June 15.

He was having his dream come true with Kids Wish Network, a children’s charity that grants wishes for kids with life-threatening illnesses.

Alexander has Chiari malformation, a structural defect of the skull that causes the bottom portion of the brain tissue to extend into the spinal canal. He also has additional conditions including craniocervical instability, platybasia and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

One of the highlights for Alex was his dolphin encounter at Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder in Key Largo. He entered a natural ocean-water lagoon having one-on-one interaction with his new dolphin friend Alfonz. Alexander connected with the dolphin spending lots of time together playing catch, signaling him to perform tricks, petting Alfonz and giving him hugs and kisses. He also enjoyed a dorsal tow ride by two dolphins.

As a special memento, Alexander was presented with a shirt and the stuffed animal of his choice – he chose a dolphin.

“My favorite part was seeing his face and how happy he was with the dolphins,” said his mom Andrea Sherwood. “He fell in love with them. Everyone went above and beyond for Alexander, and the experience is something he’ll never forget.”

Robbie’s Marina of Islamorada offered the family options for a tropical touring adventure, and they explored the area’s turquoise waters with a water sports activity. They also enjoyed luxurious accommodations at the oceanfront Islander Resort, Mile Marker 82 in Islamorada. They were welcomed with a basket filled with gifts. They also dined in at Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville Key West, Lorelei Restaurant & Cabana Bar in Islamorada, and were invited to Hungry Tarpon in Islamorada.

“He had a smile on his face the entire time,” said his dad Richard Landskroener. Alexander’s mom jokingly shared that he’s ready to move there.

Despite the challenges, Alex is a fun, caring young boy who’s good at art and loves to draw. He also enjoys swimming, watching Netflix and learning about history.

“He likes Pokémon and Star Wars, and he loves video games,” Alex’s mom said. “He’s obsessed with dinosaurs and shark teeth. We’ve bought a few (shark teeth) since we’ve been down here.”

Kids Wish Network Executive Director Tam Lai said, “Experiencing such meaningful and special moments as a family creates happiness that lasts long after a wish comes true.”

Kids Wish Network is a national charitable organization dedicated to infusing hope, creating happy memories, and improving the quality of life for children with life-threatening conditions and struggling with life-altering situations.

Kids Wish Network provides trip expenses, meals, accommodations and additional spending monies to all wish families whenever traveling is applicable. Visit www.kidswishnetwork.org to learn about the different programs, and to find out how to help.