VBT board votes to lock township doors for two weeks due to COVID-19

“There’s no right or wrong answer,” said Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara at the March 16 meeting of the township board of trustees, in referring to COVID-19.

The township work/study session had been combined with the regular meeting to minimize personal contact.

“There are 2,000 cities and townships in Michigan and they all have different solutions,” Supervisor McNamara said.

He said his proposal is a hybrid of the Northville Township plan and is also based on Belleville’s plan of limiting the people coming into city hall.

“We started that way today and it didn’t work,” he said. “People expect to be served. We either need to serve or close down.

“I would go with shut and locked doors with signs to call first if you need personal service,” McNamara said.

He said the residents can pay by dropping it in the box, online, or by mail.

He said to talk with the building department people can make an appointment to come into the building.

McNamara said by leaving the doors open, people get angry when they can’t come up to a window.

He said this can be done with level one, which is close for two weeks and then reevaluate the situation. He said level two is if the state tells the governments to shut down.

“But, we want to be there if people have needs,” he said, adding he would like to stay open inside with a skeleton crew, but lock the doors.

“If the state says close down or the state closes down itself, we close,” he said.

He said telephone calls will go through to someone in the supervisor’s office. He said it would not be a recorded message, but a person will answer.

“We can’t leave the doors open and not let them come to a window,” he said. “I don’t know how Belleville’s is working.”

Clerk Leon Wright said the township followed the guidelines set by the CDC. He said the state is not telling local governments what to do. The CDC says it will get worse before it gets better, he said.

“We have to stop person-to-person contact for at least 14 days,” Clerk Wright said. “More are getting infected each day. It’ll get much worse before it gets better … We have to show residents we follow the CDC guidelines … We have employees who shouldn’t be exposed … They should go home … They don’t know who they have contact with.

“We’ll still be doing the government and a lot can be done remotely,” Wright said. “The township should be shut down at least two weeks and then reevaluate.”

Trustee Reggie Miller said, “Our job as community leaders is to study the problem and do something. To do too much is better than not enough to save lives. We will keep the public safety – police and fire – going.

“Directors can do at home what they do here,” Trustee Miller said. “Don’t take the risk … It’s too big of a risk. We have to prevent this illness from spreading…”

Treasurer Sharry Budd said she agreed with closing the township down and in a week see what to do. She said employees are having childcare problems because the schools are closed and there are other ways to pay their bills than face to face.

Trustee Paul White was attending the meeting by telephone because he had a runny nose and didn’t want other board members to worry.

“I agree with closing the township down,” Trustee White said. “But it’s not really closing it down. Your suggestion is very, very appreciated. We can revisit it in two weeks. It’s very appropriate.

“Reevaluate it and close it another two weeks? If necessary, so be it. I commend you for this action. Thank you very much, Supervisor, for bringing this forward,” White concluded.

Trustee Kevin Martin agreed.

“We have to limit all contact as much as possible,” Trustee Martin said. “Those that can work from home can do so. Public safety and fire have to be done in person.”

Trustee Sherry Frazier said, “I think we should shut down. The directors should stay at home. Everything will be at a halt.”

“We’re not abandoning the clerk’s office,” Clerk Wright said. “We will come in and take care of business – check the mail, pay the bills. Every time you leave the house you put yourself at risk.

“I’m sorry public safety has to do this,” Wright said. “This is a serious issue.”

McNamara said the supervisor has to be put in the position of having the power to make decisions.

He said Meals on Wheels was shut down for a couple of days.

“We will feed our seniors,” he said, asking the board to set aside $10,000 for services. He said the township feeds 75-100 every day. They thought about putting up a tent for checking people out.

Wright made a motion, supported by Miller to allocate $10,000 for emergency services for COVID-19. This was passed unanimously.

McNamara said if the Meals on Wheels program is cut off, he said he checked with restaurants and found they could call in for food and feed the seniors for about $3,000 a week.

He said Parks and Recreation could cook food and deliver it on doorsteps and walk away, instead of bringing it inside and putting it on the tables.

“We’re not going to let any of our seniors starve,” McNamara said.

Trustee Martin made a motion to suspend water shut offs, late fees, and fines and adjust due dates on the water bills. Miller supported and the motion was passed unanimously.

Treasurer Budd said this can be reevaluated when the board comes back in April.

Trustee White said he was opposed to voting on items not on the agenda. They could just let the supervisor make emergency actions, any type needed. He said let the supervisor take command and give him authority.

Miller said the board can legally add agenda items, especial in these days.

“I’m against giving the supervisor unlimited power. That’s wrong,” Miller said.

“I don’t want that power,” McNamara said. “Law allows us to do that. We put that in our policy on a split vote, with me voting against it.”

Budd made the motion, supported by Miller to close township hall for the next two week, pay the employees, and reevaluate in two weeks.

“I don’t see us open before the schools reopen,” McNamara said.

“It’ll be a board decision,” Miller said.

Matthew Best, director of public services, reassured residents that the water and sewer department is on call for emergencies and service. He recommended calling the main line and leaving a message on the main emergency line or calling the public safety number. Directors will be checking their messages, he said.

Human Resources Director Nicole Sumpter said there are three public safety employees – two clerical and one maintenance – who are not essential employees and should go home.

Public Safety Director Greg Laurain said they are the records clerk, administrative assistant, and a maintenance worker and they are very important.

He said the maintenance worker keeps the jail cell sanitized and takes care of the police cars, which is very important.

“All are considered essential,” McNamara said.

Director Laurain said they closed the records window, but they are working behind the closed window.

The board agreed the employees are essential to Public Safety.

Miller commended the community leaders for stepping up and making decisions.

“France was just placed in full lockdown,” Clerk Wright said, referring to his cell phone.

“We want to keep our citizens in good health,” Frazier said.

In other business at the 54-minute March 16 meeting, the board:

• Heard McNamara announce that all events in the museum, library, DDA building, and township hall are cancelled;

• Voted unanimously to pass Resolution 2020-08 on the Hiring Policy Process. HR Director Sumpter said Trustee Miller showed a problem in the policy that they were not aware of. She said HR hires all full-time union employees and internships. McNamara said the policy has been used for the last 20 years and there is permission to hire as budgeted; and

• Unanimously approved a one-year extension to the existing professional services agreement with Hydro Corp Inc. to provide inspection and other related services for enforcement of the SDWA-mandated cross-connection control program at a cost of $14,604.