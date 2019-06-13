VBT Board to get feasibility study quotes on recreation center

The Van Buren Township Board of Trustees has been talking about building a recreation center for several months and at the June 3 work/study meeting it informally agreed to getting quotes on a feasibility study.

Matthew Best, Director of Public Services, said his department has prepared a request for quotations for a firm to provide a report on the feasibility of a recreation center.

The scope of work outlines the services requested to provide information needed whether it is feasible or not to build, operate, and maintain a recreation center as part of township services.

Best said he will widely advertise the request, as well as send the request for quotes out to appropriate contractors and firms. Once the responses are in, DPS staff will review them and bring a recommendation back to the board of trustees.

Clerk Leon Wright and Trustees Reggie Miller and Kevin Martin have been working on a subcommittee on a recreation center.

Best said the study could determine whether such a facility should be added to the township hall building or be free-standing. It also will show how much it would cost to maintain, revenue opportunities to offset costs, and the best way to pay for it.

Best said he would put out the request for bids on June 5 and will bring a recommendation back to the board on the second week of July.

“We’ll get a lot of information from this,” said Supervisor Kevin McNamara.