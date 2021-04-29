VBT board OKs shade structure, furniture at new pickleball court

A shade structure and two tables with attached chairs at a total cost of $43,239.40 for the new pickleball court were approved on a 5-1 vote by the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees at its April 6 zoom meeting.

Trustee Reggie Miller cast the only no vote, explaining that was too much money to spend on a project that was thought to be complete, and then grew bigger.

The contract for the items was with Penchura LLC which has provided furniture for several other township projects, including its splash pad.

Matthew Best, director of public services, explained the pickleball park project, which is at the corner of Denton and Beckley roads at the former Harbour Club Tennis Courts.

“As our new Van Buren Pickleball Park is ready to open for the first time, Van Buren Township is looking to make this space more accessible to residents throughout the summer season,” Best said in a memo to the board.

He said the project includes installation of a four-seated table set, a four-seated handicap accessible table set and a 20’x70’ cantilevered shade sail.

“This will be installed to provide comfortable seating, out of the sun, for residents enjoying our newest recreational amenity,” he said.

Best said the shade sail is designed to handle Michigan winds up to 110 miles per hour and to last over 10 years.

“Spending over $43,000 for seating and awning? What are we doing for basketball players? Nothing,” said Trustee Miller. She said she suggested a kayak launch at French Landing Park and it was put off because it would cost $48,000.

“I’m not opposed to benches. I’m opposed to $43,000,” said Trustee Miller. “Somehow this gets pushed to the front of the line and I will vote no.” with

Supervisor Kevin McNamara said he agrees with Miller, saying the township needs basketball courts and they will be in the new community center building.

Miller noted that building will also have inside pickleball courts.

Supervisor McNamara said they didn’t realize the effect the sun has on people.

“We can’t do a $50,000 kayak launch because we want to start up quickly,” McNamara said.

Trustee Kevin McNamara said the pickleball court will be well-used. He said he unexpectedly came across a pickleball tournament on TV and it is very popular.

“I don’t think spending the $43,000 will make us a more upscale community,” Miller said.

“When you start something, you should complete it,” said Trustee Sherry Frazier.

“It was completed. This is new,” Miller said.

“I didn’t realize sun on concrete was so hot,” McNamara said. “It was adequate. Now it’s great.”

In other business at the April 6 virtual meeting, the board:

• Approved the Stormwater Maintenance Agreement with Ashley Crossroads South LLC on the property at 41873 Ecorse Rd.;

• Approved resolutions for the abandonment of portions of the Sherman and Sugar drains on property at 39670 Ecorse Rd. to make way for the expansion of the Woodland Meadows landfill;

• Approved the Fireworks Display Permit Application by Michigan Fireworks Club for a fireworks display July 3 on a barge on Belleville Lake near the Belleville Yacht Club, 831 E. Huron River Dr. Rain date is July 4;

• Approved updating the assessing job description and title change from Assessing Coordinator to Director of Assessing, as recommended by Human Resource Director Nicole Sumpter. The job description was last updated in 2013. Trustee Frazier said this needed change was not on the board’s radar. McNamara said it was because Assessing Coordinator Linda Stevenson “doesn’t have an ego… Linda is kind of an artist with assessing. She loves the numbers. There was no reason to change anything. She was happy.” Frazier said assessing is the bread and butter of a township and this is a critical position. Miller said “ego” is not the point and “This was overlooked for a long time… We shouldn’t overlook things like this.” Stevenson has indicated she will retire and Sumpter said, “Maybe she’ll change her mind.” Stevenson became a Level 4 Assessor in 2019;

• Approved a contract with Fishbeck Engineering for a state-mandated Risk & Resiliency Study at a cost not to exceed $25,800;

• Approved a five-year contract to the existing professional services agreement with Hydro Corp, Inc. for enforcement of the SDWA mandated cross connection control program relating to commercial and residential backflow prevention devices for a total cost of $249,525;

• Approved a three-year contract with Advanced Underground Inspection, LCC for sanitary mains camera inspection for a total bid amount of $213,521.35;

• Approved a special land use request by Clover Communities Van Buren LLC to construct a three-story, 128-unit senior housing development at 8741 Belleville Road between Robson and Tyler roads. The project now will go back to the planning commission for final site plan approval. Beth Ernat of Clover said the estimated rent will be $1,200 a month. She thinks they are six months from breaking ground and then it will take 14 months for construction;

• Approved the first reading of ordinance amendments to lot coverage and outdoor industrial storage area related to unenclosed roofed structures. The idea for this change came as a request from Neapco;

• Was informed Joan Franzoi has resigned from the planning commission, Water and Sewer Director James Taylor has resigned as of Aug. 13, and Assessing Coordinator Linda Stevenson has announced she is retiring, but has not given a date; and

• Heard McNamara announce that Kathy Kline of Waste Management wants to rescue all the frogs in the former Woodland’s golf course in the new, expanded landfill site and is chasing after them with a butterfly net. He said other WM employees are helping her to relocate the frogs and toads before the landfill expansion.