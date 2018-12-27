VBT Board of Zoning Appeals approves sign for Southport

At its Dec. 11 meeting the Van Buren Township Board of Zoning Appeals approved a 29’ variance for Southport Apartments on the South Service Drive for its new roadway sign.

The new sign is being put in the same location as the old sign, at 1’ from the front property line. But the ordinance now requires 30’ setback, which would block the sign since the township ordinance also requires the landscaping that is in place.

In a unanimous 4-0 vote, the BZA approved the variance and sent announcement of its decision on to the township planners and the planning commission.

The variance was needed to keep the sign visible from both directions from the North I-94 Service Drive traffic to give vehicles ample time to turn into the complex due to the existing trees and berm created on the east and west property lines.

If the permitted sign was constructed at the required 30-foot setback it would give a driver only 3 seconds traveling eastbound and 3.7 seconds traveling westbound to be alerted to the turn into the complex. The 1-foot setback allows the new sign to be detected at 661 feet, allowing a full 9 seconds for motorists, according to the data provided.

In other business, the BZA permitted applicant Beverly Nielsen, 44559 Ecorse Road, to reschedule her variance request until the Jan. 8 meeting, because there were only four BZA members present at the Dec. 11 meeting and she would need all four to cast yes votes to get approval.

She seeks a variance to permit her to retain 6 horses on her 7-acre property, a variance of 3 additional horses. She has three old, rescued horses and three ponies.

In documents available to the Independent prior to the meeting, Nielsen said she brought the horses when she moved to the property and three are over the age of 20. Nobody wants them, she said, and she wants to continue to provide the special care needed. Nielsen also stated that she will not replace them once they pass on.

The current ordinance requires 5 acres for the first horse, and 1 acre per horse after that.

The BZA gave both agenda items the option to come back next month, but Southport Apartments decided to proceed and remain on the agenda as scheduled.