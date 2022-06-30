VBT Board honors employees for years of service, retirements

On June 8, the following Van Buren Township employees were honored for their years of service:
• Police Lt. Mark Buckberry, 30 years;
• Carol Towles, 25 years;
• Police Officer Patrick Wehrman, 20 years;
• Police Officer Scott Griggs, 20 years;
• Police Officer Ryan Bidwell, 20 years;
• Georgia Baker, 10 years;
• Beverly Porter, 10 years;
• Police Officer Kurtis Mowbray, 5 years;
• Officer Keith Daniels, 5 years.
Police Officer Mark Buxton officially retired on June 3 after 30 years of service and Senior Director Lynette Jordan will retire on July 6 after 16 years of service to the township.
These milestones were announced at the June 21 meeting of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees.
