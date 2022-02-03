VBT board honors BHS football team state championship

The Van Buren Township Board of Trustees was scheduled to honor the Belleville Tigers High School varsity football team with a proclamation at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting.

The proclamation recognizes the team’s 2021 Division I State Championship, the first in the school’s history, capping off a season where the team went 13-1.

“There is an overwhelming sense of pride on what that football team has accomplished,” said VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “We understand that championship excellence is never by accident and comes because of a lot of hard work.

“To overcome numerous challenges such as injuries to key players while competing during a time where so many adjustments had to be made in lieu of the Covid-19 pandemic, is a testament to the commitment of those young men on the gridiron and to the dedication of its coaching staff. It’s quite the accomplishment,” he said.

The Belleville High School athletic program has also experienced added national recognition as its quarterback Bryce Underwood was named MaxPreps National Freshman Player of the Year, the first Michigan player to earn the honor.

Underwood threw for 2,888 yards and 39 touchdowns this past season. In honoring the team for its athletic excellence, the proclamation designated Nov. 27 (the date that the team won the state championship) as “Belleville Tigers Day.” Head coach Jermain Crowell and Underwood were scheduled to accept the proclamation on the team’s behalf.

“What these coaches are instilling in these young men is much bigger than the sport itself and will pay dividends for them as they go on to pursue their careers and their families,” added McNamara.

The state championship is the first for the school in its 153-year history. Established in 1869, Belleville High School has produced numerous professional athletes throughout the years who have gone on to play in the National Football League (NFL), such as Ian Gold (retired Denver Broncos linebacker), Arlington Hambright (current Chicago Bears offensive guard), Cullen Jenkins (retired Green Bay Packers defensive end), Kris Jenkins (retired New York Jets defensive tackle), and Frank Nunley (retired San Francisco 49ers linebacker). But none had the distinction of being part of a championship winning team while attending Belleville High.

BHS has an enrollment of about 1,600 students. Its football team is made up of 65 players, one head coach, and 17 assistant coaches. –News release