VBT board holds public hearing on Haggerty Sub sidewalk project

Seven residents of Haggerty Sub let the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees know how they feel about paying for repairs to sidewalks in front of their homes as part of a township project.

Engineering consultant Dave Potter said 715 out of the 750 homes in the subdivision – technically named Van Buren Estates – have been targeted for sidewalk updates.

Those homes have been sent notices with estimates, but Potter said the bids came in that afternoon and the actual costs will be about half of what was estimated. After the bids are approved, homeowners will get new letters with the actual cost.

The homeowners can do the repairs themselves or go with the township’s contractor. They have three years to pay off the cost of the repairs at 1.5% interest.

Supervisor Kevin McNamara said the people of the township are liable for the sidewalks under a state law. He said the board passed a resolution to help the people and the township is paying $120,000.

A woman who said she has lived in the subdivision since 1984 asked what about senior citizens who can’t afford to pay?

Supervisor McNamara said, “We can’t do that. We’re doing a lot to keep it down.

“Based on the numbers I’ve seen, if it was me, I’d sit tight and let the township do it,” he said.

“The roads need repairs, too,” the woman said and McNamara replied, “Wayne County will tell you, you have to pay for it.”

McNamara said the township had money in the bank for a rainy day and, “We want to help.”

Larry Luckett, director of public services, said the estimate was $12 per square foot and the bids were $6-$9 square foot.

McNamara said they went to Canton to seek bidders since Canton is doing the same thing. He said property owners can take 45% off their estimated costs.

“Last thing we want to do is to tick off 700 residents,” McNamara said, saying because of the liability they want to get it done soon.

“You’re our gateway community,” McNamara said. “We want to make sure you look good.”

Kory Munro of Van Buren Street said he had questions about his sidewalk and never got a return call.

Director Luckett said he walked miles and miles in the subdivision and he will follow Munro home that evening and explain why his sidewalk has a green mark, which means it is the homeowner’s responsibility.

The red marks are being paid for by the township.

“We’re not here to harm you … no favoritism,” Luckett said.

Others spoke up, as well, against having to pay for sidewalk repairs. They were told the contractor would have a one-year maintenance guarantee.

A woman on Arthur Street had a tree problem, as did others.

In other business at the one-hour-and-36-minute June 21 meeting, the board:

• Approved the 2021 annual audit of all township funds, presented by David Helisek and Kristin Colella of Plante Moran. They said the township’s pension fund liability funding is 77%, up 7% from two years ago;

• Approved levying allocated millage of 0.8935 mill and extra voted millage for public safety of 6.3528 mills for a total of 7.2463 mills on taxable property in 2022. The real and personal property value is $1,234,292,814 with the tax amounting to $8,944,056;

• Approved the personal service agreement of Kevin Lawrence as water and sewer director. He has 20 years of service in the field, having served as public services director for the City of Ecorse, the Village of Beverly Hills, and City of Grosse Pointe;

• Approved the personal service agreement with Joseph Ketchum as director of parks. He served as park superintendent for West Bloomfield Township for 12 years and has a career of 25 years in the parks and recreation department;

• Approved an agreement with Wayne County for French Landing Park Improvements for an amount not to exceed $34,984;

• Approved the first readings of ordinances on waterways, reducing many minor violations to civil infractions and adopting amendments to state law; the fire prevention code; and rezoning 30.88 acres of property from R-1B Single Family Residential to M-1 Light Industrial for Ashley Capital;

• Approved Guidepost Solutions, LLC for the Community Center Technology & Security Designer Consultant for $69,970. Five bidders were contacted, but only one submitted a qualified bid. It was explained that with current workloads and government grant money recently being issued, technology/security design firms are over-extended with their current client commitments;

• Approved DRC Cleaning Solutions of Romulus for janitorial services at Haggerty School for $2,605 per month while the Senior Center is occupying the building. The Haggerty site was due to open to seniors on June 27; and

• Approved a resolution to accept jurisdiction and maintenance responsibility for the Iron Belle Trail Section B project, which runs from Rawsonville/Grove roads to the “saddle” in Van Buren Park. The bid award for this will be at the next meeting.