VBT board considers making four pickleball courts at Harbour Club

Pickleball is very popular with seniors at the Van Buren Township gymnasium and now the VBT Board of Trustees is considering spending an estimated $185,000 to put four new outdoor courts up at the northeast corner of Denton and Beckley roads.

At the board’s March 16 combined work/study and regular meeting, the project was discussed. It was scheduled to be on the agenda for a vote at the next regular meeting April 7.

Matthew Best, director of public services, explained.

He said the current tennis courts at the corner of Denton and Beckley roads have been closed due to the condition of the facility and the township was considering a potential ticket for blight.

“Staff, under the direction of the supervisor’s office, investigated the feasibility of the township leasing the property, renovating the existing tennis courts, and resurfacing the parking lot,” with a contractor chosen by the township, he said.

Best said the investigation led to a draft proposal that allows a 10-year lease of the property, and two, two-year extensions, with the construction of new outdoor pickleball courts and a hard-surface parking lot.

G&I IX Harbour Club Property LLC would lease the property to the township for $1 per year for ten years, to begin with.

VBT would use the pickleball courts as part of the township parks’ system. Outdoor pickleball leagues could be developed, as well as drop-in play. Harbour Club residents would be specifically scheduled time for a league, if they requested, he said.

If the board approves the contract to be signed, staff will move forward to bid the restoration work. If a bid is approved by the board, the project is expected to be completed by the end of July, or longer if decisions due to COVID-19 slow it down.

He said the plan is to pulverize and reset the tennis court to put in four pickleball courts and install solid-surface parking. Parks and Recreation will operate the courts for 10 years at this location. He said the 0.90-acre site is next to residential use on both sides.

He asked the board to read the 18-page lease and give him feedback on any questions.

Supervisor Kevin McNamara said three years ago they started talking about this, but a new buyer was in the process of acquiring the Harbour Club complex and so they waited. He said the buyer came to the township to see if it would work on the golf course, but the township wasn’t interested in that.

He said the township asked them to fix the tennis courts, and they asked the township to do it.

“Pickleball is wiping us out at the gymnasium,” Supervisor McNamara said.

He said the new buyer is doing a $20 million upgrade to the apartments to make them more upscale. He said in 10 years the township can try to buy the property.

McNamara said in 15 years you have to rebuild the court, so the township wanted a 15-year lease at first. Instead, they got extensions.

He said the property will be covered by township insurance from the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority (MMRMA).

McNamara said it will be on the route of the Iron Belle Trail and that area is one of the oldest age groups in the township, “a natural for pickleball.”

“We talked to the pickleball leagues and they wouldn’t mind leaving one as a tennis court,” McNamara said.

“Why not 20 years?” asked Trustee Reggie Miller. “Ten years is so short.”

“We came up with 15 years. They last 15 years,” McNamara said. “They are paying taxes on the property worth $100,000 a year. We offered $30,000 to buy that site and they said no. They will pay the taxes and let us use the property.”

“What if the owner changes?” Trustee Miller asked.

Best said the agreement is with the property and the township has the right of first refusal.

“We could offer to buy it then,” Best said.

“They will do the upkeep, landscaping and mowing,” McNamara said, adding the elderly now are using the township facilities for their pickle ball.”

Senior Citizen Director Lynette Jordan said pickleball is offered three days a week at the township gymnasium. She said Northville, Canton, and other teams come to compete in VBT and VBT goes to those locations.

According to township information, G&I IX Harbour Club Property LLC, a Delaware limited liability company with offices in New York City, purchased the 19 multi parcels on April 17, 2019 for $79 million. The parcel in question has 2019 taxable value of $51,600.

According to Wikipedia, pickleball is a paddleball sport (similar to a racquet sport) that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, with 26-40 round holes, over a net. The sport shares features of other racquet sports: the dimensions and layout of a badminton court, and a net and rules somewhat similar to tennis, with several modifications. Pickleball was invented in the 1960s as a children’s backyard game.

The pickleball court is similar to a doubles badminton court. The actual size of the court is 20 by 44 feet for both doubles and singles. The net is hung at 36 inches on the ends, and 34 inches at center. The court is striped like a tennis court, with no alleys; but the outer courts, and not the inner courts, are divided in half by service lines. The inner courts are non-volley zones and extend 7 feet from the net on either side.

There has been a 650% increase in numbers of pickleball players over the last six years, according to the USA Pickleball Association.