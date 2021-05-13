VBT board cancels 2021 fireworks show due to COVID concerns

The Van Buren Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously against approving a $10,000 contract with Zambelli Fireworks Company for a June 26 fireworks show from the Beck Road baseball field.

The action was taken after a discussion at the end of the May 4 regular meeting via zoom. The 2021 fireworks show by Zambelli was recommended by the Recreation Committee at its April 13 meeting.

Zambelli has been the vendor for the annual fireworks shows for the last seven years, except for 2020 when it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I put it on the agenda because I wanted it,” said Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “I yield to the brain trust,” he said referring to the rest of the board who spoke against it. “Joe Biden says it will be back the Fourth of July,” he added.

Recreation Interim Director Jennifer Zaenglein said the Recreation Committee selected Zambelli, but it’s up to the board to decide whether the township has the fireworks. She said a lot of local communities have cancelled festivals and fireworks, including Canton, Livonia, and Woodhaven. A lot of communities also are still coming with their decisions.

Supervisor McNamara pointed out the contract with Zambelli has penalties associated with signing the contract and then canceling. He said if they cancel 61 or more days before the performance date, the township has to pay 10% of the total. If it’s 31-61 days it is 20% and 5-31 days prior, it is 30%. And, if they cancel less than five days prior, they pay 50%. There also is a fee of 15% if they have to use the rain date on June 27.

“Previously I was a big fat NO,” said Clerk Leon Wright. “But, it’s possible for an outside show because of the numbers by the governor. I could be open to having it. If everyone does their part.” He encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.

Treasurer Sharry Budd said her biggest concern was that other big communities are canceling which would add more people coming to the VBT show. She said the traffic in that area is already tight for residents who live there.

“I would feel different if others hadn’t canceled,” she said. “We’re sticking out there by ourselves.”

Trustee Donald Boynton said he agrees with Treasurer Budd that more would come to the township fireworks. He also is concerned over the cancellation costs.

“I’m concerned with how the prices escalate – 10%, rather than by 5%,” he said, adding he would prefer penalties of 5%, 10%, with a 40% cap. He said the penalty for a rain date is steep.

Trustee Boynton said events outside are a little bit better during the pandemic, but he expects the fireworks would draw a crowd possibly 25% heavier than usual.

“I agree with Treasurer Budd and Trustee Boynton,” said Trustee Kevin Martin. “We need to err on the side of caution. Many are vaccinated and many are not vaccinated and not wearing masks.” He said it would be prudent not to have the fireworks this year.

Trustee Reggie Miller said the Belleville Lake Fest on June 25-27 has scheduled a fireworks display.

Director Zaenglein said she is a part of the Lake Fest committee and they were supposed to have a meeting on the event but have put off their meeting for two weeks.

Trustee Miller asked if the township can limit the number of people at Beck Field.

Supervisor McNamara said police can hold them back from Beck Ball Field, but they end up along the waterfront and throughout the adjoining subdivisions.

“A big crowd is going to swamp the place,” McNamara said. “I’m a good Irish politician and I walk and shake every hand I can.”

Clerk Wright said he agrees with Treasurer Budd and Trustee Martin, noting he didn’t think about drawing people from the other communities. He suggested they have caution and follow what everyone else is doing.

Treasurer Budd said there is a lot of talk going around about Lake Fest and she heard they are going to cancel it.

Zaenglein said they are going to pare it down. The band would draw too many and the Health Department recommended not more than 1,000 in one venue. They have broken the event up into venues, but they may go over that number at the concert.

“We’d be better off not doing it this year,” Budd said.

Zaenglein said Canton is considering doing something in the fall and the money set aside for the fireworks could be used in the fall. He said they could discuss it.

Trustee Boynton said all the people he thinks would come would be overtaxing to the police department. He suggested a big Labor Day event or August summertime event. He said possibly Lake Fest will be cancelled or delayed because it would be too much of a challenge.

In other business at the one-hour meeting on May 4, the board:

• Approved the first reading of an ordinance to clarify required minimum useable floor area per dwelling unit in independent senior housing developments and to allow additional signage in senior housing developments. The second, final reading of the ordinance is expected at the May 18 meeting;

• Approved a $277,163 contract with Davenport Brothers Construction for the French Landing Park Phase 1 Improvement Project. Although the project was advertised, Davenport was the only bid received and it was for $299,812. Because there was only one bidder, the township engineers had a post-bid review with Davenport to go over the contract in detail and found misinterpretations of the drawings and specifications for this project and the cost was reduced, McNamara said. The main scope of the work includes demo and site work, the pathway system within the park, landscaping, irrigation system, electric work, the shade structure and associated concrete pad and footings, and site furniture;

• Heard Trustee Martin say he visited the new pickleball courts at Denton and Beck roads and, “They are beautiful.” He said he may take up pickleball. Clerk Wright suggested they should put a township board team together to play;

• Heard Treasurer Budd announce that Public Service Director Matt Best asked the Civic Fund for $43,000 for pickle ball court amenities and the fund approved the donation;

• Heard McNamara announce that the Downtown Development Authority just gave $1,137,000 for The Cube to be built in the planned community center. He thanked all the DDA members by name. He announced the township held an open house by zoom on the Sumpter Road Corridor and Wayne County Community College on Haggerty Road has walk-ins for the Pfizer vaccine. He said to check the township website or call the township and they’ll schedule a time. He also announced they have selected five sites for the four-foot-tall Belleville Bass sculptures: Atchinson Ford, former DNR property north of the Belleville Bridge, French Landing Park, Fire Station #1 at Hull and Sumpter, and Quirk Park near the splash pad. Also, he attended a meeting with Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and the Treasury Department and was told that communities probably won’t get the amount announced. VBT was supposed to get $2.8 million, but it probably will be cut back. He also announced the meeting on sidewalks in Haggerty subdivision will be posted online for all to watch. He said after more input, a plan will come to the board in four weeks for consideration; and

• Heard McNamara say that the township has received numerous letters thanking it for having the forums on the sidewalks and corridor plan. They are thanking the township for asking the public what they think and “not just blindly going ahead.”