VBT Board approves special land use for senior living facility

At its regular meeting Aug. 18, via Zoom, the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to grant special land use for a senior housing development with assisted living and memory care units at the corner of Morton Taylor and Tyler roads.

The project will have 56 assisted living units and 24 memory care units, for 80 units total. The project on 7.11 acres will have 50 parking spaces, storm water detention, facebrick foundation and stonebrick siding.

Dan Power, director of planning and economic development, said the storm water detention plan is being reviewed by the county and the whole thing is “a fully reviewed project.”

Rick Williams, who has property on Tyler Road that floods when the county drain is blocked, said the water issues need to be worked out before anything moves forward.

He said Speedway stormwater was put underneath Tyler Road and into the south ditch and now the water comes to the south side where he is located.

Matthew Best, director of public services, said this will be better discussed at the planning commission when the site plan is approved. He said water from that site went to the roadside drain and should not have impact on the McClarey Drain. Best said he talked to the county and it is aware the McClarey Drain has issues and the roadside drain has issues.

“When we get the reply from the county, we’ll have a better idea on the drain,” said Treasurer Sharry Budd. “This is a much-needed facility for Van Buren Township.”

Trustee Paul White asked about elevators for the second floor and was told it is one story. He also wondered if there was enough parking for the handicapped. He asked to delay the vote until the board has a better idea of what’s going on in there.

Treasurer Budd, who serves on the planning commission, said three commission members traveled to three of the Hampton Manors, including the newest one in Brighton which is like the one that will be in Van Buren Township. She said they have a movie theater, putting green, transportation and anything they needed.

Trustee Reggie Miller said she is disappointed there is no independent living that would phase into the assisted living.

“This is their specialty,” Best said. “This is what they do.”

“All had kitchenettes for those who are more independent,” Budd said.

The project now goes back to the planning commission for site plan approvals.

In other business at the one-hour-and-15-minute meeting, the board:

• Unanimously approved Resolution 2020-15 GLWA Concurring Resolution of the Industrial Pretreatment Program rules, updating pre-treatment of industrial waste entering the water resource recovery facility having to do with regulation of PFAS compounds. Water and Sewer Director Jim Taylor said this is a housekeeping item and all members of the GLWA communities in Oakland, Wayne, Monroe, and Macomb counties are required by the EPA to sign the rules. This does not impact any charges or fees presently paid by VBT for sanitary collection service to GLWA;

• Unanimously approved the intergovernmental agreement with Wayne County for a park grant of $35,835 for continued work to French Landing Park. Last year, the township got $120,000 in county park grants and demolished the unsafe playground and cleared some brush. Supervisor Kevin McNamara said the whole project is over $1 million. “French Landing Park is in the worst condition of all the parks and an eyesore of a park,” Supervisor McNamara said. The new funds will help with new seating areas and just make it a better park, he said. The grants from the county for this work now total $150,000, he said. He said they are trying to get some native plants there, “But I don’t want milkweeds.” Trustee Miller pointed out, “It brings the Monarchs.” Supervisor McNamara replied, “We want a beautiful park to bring visitors,” noting they’ve been working on the park for three years;

• Heard the late Egypt Covington’s brother D’Wayne Turner complain about comments made by Trustee White and Clerk Leon Wright elsewhere. He said White said it is not the township board’s role to help find Egypt’s killer. Turner also asked for Wright to resign for a comment he made in writing. Turner said there would be a demonstration the next night calling for the resignation. White said board members cannot get involved in public safety issues, “Our duties are limited,” White said. “It is not our job as trustees to go into departments and tell them what to do… The supervisor is in charge of everything in the township … The trustees do financial reviews and discussing motions.” Turner said he wants the investigation into his sister’s murder turned completely over to the Michigan State Police. Supervisor McNamara said the board does not comment on active investigations. He said the MSP has 100% of the file, as does the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office and they are working with the township. “We are not moving it to a basement with 25 other cases,” he said. “We are not going to let the case go cold … It’s active … No, we are not giving this thing up.” Lindsay Ann Brink joined the discussion saying, “What you are hearing is not the truth …You don’t believe anything D’Wayne and I say … We have the proof … You choose to believe your public safety director … You know this is not a fact.” Trustee Sherry Frazier pressed the township to turn over the investigation to the MSP and tried to make a motion. McNamara would not allow that, saying this is a management issue and, “That’s why we have professionals.” Clerk Wright said he posted a statement to social media and he read an apology. He said he would go along with whatever the board decides.