VBT board approves purchase of new time-keeping system

After a visit from the U.S. Department of Labor following a whistle-blower’s complaint, the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees agreed to tighten up the township’s oversight of time-keeping for hourly employees.

At the board’s workshop session on July 15 and its regular meeting on July 16, board members discussed the situation and on July 16 voted unanimously to pay $45,151 to install a Kronos system.

They also will pay an annual hosting fee of $2,500.

“It’s unfortunate we have to have Big Brother tell us every step we must take … there are cameras everywhere,” said Trustee Sherry Frazier. “Unfortunately, it’s a part of modern society.

“I understand we owe the employees for a considerable amount of labor,” said Trustee Frazier.

“Didn’t happen,” said Supervisor Kevin McNamara, explaining employees were punching in whenever, but starting work at 7:30. “If it’s more than seven minutes early, we have to pay them.

“The union’s not happy. We’re not happy. But we have to follow the U.S. government timeclock rule,” McNamara said. He added there is a fine of $1,000 per person, per occurrence for violations, if they punch in eight minutes early instead of seven. “It’s our job to enforce that rule.”

Human Resources Director Nicole Sumpter said employees will not be able to punch in early with the new system.

McNamara said Trustee Kevin Martin was asked to look into a new system and he suggested Kronos, since that is what is used successfully at his work.

Treasurer Sharry Budd said once they notified employees they could no longer punch in early, a couple didn’t comply. They were spoken to and now they comply. She said there was a demonstration and it’s a whole lot easier.

“We weren’t at odds with the unions,” McNamara said.

Clerk Leon Wright agreed that they weren’t at odds with AFSCME but one union was not verified by punching in and out. They work 12 hours, but weren’t in compliance with federal law, he said.

Trustee Reggie Miller said Kronos is nationally known. She asked when it would go into effect and Director Sumpter said she didn’t know yet.

Sumpter said there will be eight timeclocks with battery backups, including one in the Van Buren Park polebarn and in the two fire halls, police department, water/sewer, township, and parks and recreation. And, there will be three days of mandatory training for everyone.

Carol Towles, who handles payroll, said she is sold on it. “All the questions will be answered before it comes to me and I won’t have to hunt up the director and question it.”

“It will streamline our payroll,” said Trustee Miller. “It’s not Big Brother watching, but a more efficient way of doing business.”

Trustee Paul White asked how it would work and Sumpter said there are flags in the system that notifies the director if someone signs in early or late. She said it also asks if the employee took the required 30-minute lunch and if the employee didn’t, there has to be approval by the director.

In other business at the 49-minute meeting on July 16, the board:

• Approved an agreement with the Local Development Finance Authority (LDFA) to advance funds for upcoming Visteon bond repayment. Supervisor Kevin McNamara said by federal law when the LDFA can’t pay, “it has to be the first bill we pay … This is protecting VBT residents” because it agrees the LDFA will repay the township money with interest. Trustee Sherry Frazier said, “The public needs to know we’re fighting Visteon and will go to court.” Supervisor McNamara said the township can’t file suit again until after the first shortfall, which is Oct. 1. Treasurer Budd said deputy treasurer Sean Bellingham said this year’s shortfall will be $618,711. It is estimated roughly $20 million totally is owed on the bonds;

• Approved LDFA bylaw revisions, as recommended by the LDFA to comply with new state changes. McNamara said he asked former Director Ron Akers to review the bylaws to make sure they were absolutely perfect because, “We’ll probably be walking into a courtroom within the next couple of months.” He said he would like to be the spokesperson for the LDFA and is getting a legal opinion;

• After a public hearing with no comments, approved a resolution to transfer $76,581 in 2018 federal Community Development Block Grant funds from Public Facilities activity to Demolition activity. The $76,581 had been programmed to be set aside and added to more expected funds in 2019 and 2020 for replacing a pavilion at Van Buren Park, but CDBG rules have changed and that money needs to be used by the end of the county’s fiscal year, Sept. 31. Director Best provided a list of seven buildings all ready for demolition. The cost will be put as a lien on each property and will be repaid when the property changes hands;

• Approved a resolution to be responsible for maintenance of the new water main in the Wayne County right of way when Romulus water service is installed for the VBT home at 35591 Price Rd. This service was approved by the board in May for a family with two special needs children whose well had failed. The township has no water service in that area. The county is requiring this from the township so the contractor can proceed;

• Heard Trustee Frazier say she is disappointed the board delayed putting the Communications Director position on the agenda and she looks forward to any changes suggested by those who delayed it so it can be on the next agenda. She also said they haven’t posted the position of planning and economic development director and there is no department so important. She said they need to get that posted ASAP. Frazier noted Ron Akers gave notice and his last day was July 10. “Today is July 16,” she pointed out;

• Heard Trustee White agree with Frazier. “Our cable department has basically shut down,” White said. “One employee was terminated, one walked out the door. Now high school students are running it.” He said it is worse with Ron Akers. “We knew a month ago that he was leaving and there is no posting,” White said, adding, the planning for this township is inadequate. Treasurer Budd said White doesn’t need to criticize the township and she made a motion to adjourn before White was finished speaking. McNamara adjourned the meeting.