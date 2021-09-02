VBT board approves mask mandate policy approved by unions

The Van Buren Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve an updated Vaccination Mandate Policy at its Aug. 17 regular meeting via zoom.

The policy was developed in coordination with the township, elected officials, Human Resources and the township’s collective bargaining units.

Letters of understanding have been received from the Police Officers Labor Council-Command, POLC-Officers and Dispatch and the Michigan Association of Fire Fighters in acceptance of the policy.

The policy covers elected officials, non-union and union employees and volunteers working in the township hall.

The policy includes:

• Employees shall provide the HR Director with a status of non-vaccination or vaccination by the deadline of Sept. 16. Non-compliance will start the step-by-step discipline process outlined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement or the Personal Services Agreement, which could lead to termination. A copy of the vaccination card or fully vaccinated person’s certification form shall be turned in to put in the personnel file. Misrepresentation will result in discipline;

• Incentives – All employees except elected officials as of the June 16 mandate will be entitled to an incentive of $500 if the vaccination was taken voluntarily prior to Oct. 1, to be paid the first payroll in November. Unvaccinated employees choosing to take the vaccine will also get the incentive once proof is presented. An additional $250 will be given to all employees when the township reaches 100% vaccinations to be paid by the first payroll in February 2022;

• All unvaccinated employees, including employees with an approved reasonable accommodation are required to take a COVID test every seven days (with the kind of test approved by management), wear a tightly fitted mask at all times when in the common areas, and continued social distancing. Noncompliance will start the discipline process;

• If employees gets COVID they may use any of their time banks to cover time off or if that has all been exhausted, it will be considered unpaid, no exceptions;

• The township will cover up to two days for those that experience mild side effects from the vaccine retroactive to the June 16 mandate. Anything over the two days outlined will be handled on a case-by-case basis requiring a physician note. This section expires Oct. 1; and

• Employees in need of an exemption from this policy due to a medical reason or because of a sincerely held religious belief must submit a completed Request for Accommodation form with supporting documents to HR to begin the interactive accommodation process as soon as possible before the vaccination deadline of Sept. 16.

Supervisor Kevin McNamara said they have worked out the same mandate as the National Football League.

“I’ve talked to the unions,” Supervisor McNamara said. “They’re pretty happy with what we’ve got.”

In other business at the 52-minute meeting, the board:

• Approved the consultant agreement with retired Water and Sewer Director James Taylor to act as management consultant effective through Jan. 31, 2022 at pay of $80 per hour, capped at 80 hours per month. The Water and Sewer budget for 2021 was amended to add $32,000 to cover the maximum projected hours. This is during the vacancy of a full-time director position and is to include assistance for transition once a new director has been selected and installed. “We made him come back the day after he retired,” McNamara said. Taylor said he is very glad to help the township out while in transition. He said the state wants a transition plan for a model and, “This is a working model.” McNamara said, “We have good people, but nobody wants your job”;

• Approved the reinstatement of late fees, penalties, and shut-offs for delinquent water accounts. On March 16, 2020 the board voted to place a suspension on all late fees, penalties, and shut-offs to give water customers some relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and state-ordered shut-down. The shut-offs, late fees, and penalties will begin to be applied with the new billing cycle in October 2021. No actions will be retroactive to that date. The first late-payment notices will come in February. Out of about 8,000 accounts, 854 accounts have payments to be made, and outstanding water service of $288,976 needs to be collected. McNamara said he has reviewed 274 accounts and only a few owe over $1,000, with the average about $500;

• Approved using Ideation Orange of Hazel Park, out of six original bids, for Phase 1 of the Township Park Sign Project for a not-to-exceed cost of $149,910. Phase 1 will include fabrication and installation of a large entry sign at each of the following parks: Quirk, Riggs, French Landing, and Van Buren. Demolition of the four existing signs is included in the price. Phase 1 is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. Elizabeth Renaud, Director of Community Services, said $120,000 has been allocated for Phase 2 signs in 2022;

• Approved the request of Remax Crossroads broker Glenn Silvenis, on behalf of property owner Lisa Gelb to grant an easement from the township, which owned a lake parcel, to owner Gelb at 12800 Lake Pointe Pass, to correct an encroachment over the township lake property. Building and Planning Director Dan Power said the house was constructed in 1973 plus a small addition in 2000. The situation makes it impossible for a prospective purchaser to get a mortgage. The fair market value for about 80 square feet of a single-story building encroachment (including the master bedroom and parts of the existing deck) and about 516.5 square feet of land area including this building is estimated to be worth about $9,462, which will be paid to the township and the sale recorded. This action will provide assurance to prospective purchasers and future purchasers that their home is protected, totally owned, and able to be insured, Silvenis said; and

• Removed from the agenda the request to approve the Mallinckrodt PLC Bankruptcy Plan as it pertains to ongoing opioid litigation.