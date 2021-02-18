VBT board approves $138,000 giant tent for French Landing Park

The Van Buren Township Board of Trustees approved paying $138,000 for a tensile structure at French Landing Park as part of phase one of the park’s upgrades. The unanimous vote was during the board’s regular meeting via Zoom on Feb. 2.

At its Jan. 19 meeting the board approved the first phase of improvements to the park at an estimated cost of $411,062 and this $138,000 is part of that figure.

At the Jan. 19 meeting, the plans for the park were presented by Director of Public Services Matt Best and Marc Russell of Russell Design landscape architects, who prepared the new master plan for the park.

Director Best had talked at length about the plan at the Dec. 15 board meeting and there were many questions from board members, who were unfamiliar with the project. He said he has had comments from board members since then.

Best said on Dec. 15 that the first phase included removing brush and vines and poison ivy and trees, along with the decayed play structure that will not be replaced. He also had announced an extensive boardwalk that goes out into the lake; a kayak/canoe launch; cement walkways and parking areas; a 52’ square, 30’ high unique tensile structure that is like a tent; an irrigation system from the lake for the grass; fixed seating with a bar top along the lake, and other items.

“It is an eyesore,” McNamara said of French Landing Park at the Dec. 15 meeting. He said it is the doorway to the township and, “It’s gotta be fixed.”

Best said the plan includes additional picnic tables, turf removal and reseeding and landscaping along Haggerty Road so people can see into the park and also see the lake beyond.

“This sets the playing field for what we want in future phases,” Director Best said of Phase I.

At the Feb. 2 meeting of the board, Best asked for $138,000 to be drawn from the Wayne County Parks Millage grant line item for a Tensile Structure Systems “Washington” design tent to be installed at French Landing Park.

Best said the Washington design costs $138,000 installed. This needs to be set so the engineers can design the project.

He said the structure is large enough for yoga, picnics, and meetings. There would be a power evaluation for the ability to put light on it in the future. It is expected to last at least 20 years, Best said.

Best said this will be put into the bid project because the contractor would have to do the foundation, electrical work, and the concrete pad for the structure. This would be put out for bid with the rest of the project and come back to the board for approval.

Best said his Public Service Department believes it is the best structure for the money.

Trustee Reggie Miller asked if this is being added to the bid package and Best said it was a part of Phase 1.

Trustee Miller said she knew the park upgrades were intended to bring residents to the park, but this is a lot of money. She asked how many parking spaces are planned to support this type of structure.

Best said there were 12 parking spaces there now and 30 parking spaces are planned.

She asked how many people the structure was for and Best said it was 52’x52’ in size. He said there were 10 picnic tables for that area so it would be 60 people.

“We believe the parking for the site is adequate,” Best said.

Miller asked what types of programs will it be used for to justify the costs and Best they could have fishing derbies and yoga in the park. He said they could have a staff person on Saturdays to loan out equipment for lawn games, such as croquet and something like Jarts. He said the park is near the canoe portage area which is part of the Huron River Water Trail and canoeists could stop at the park along with cyclists who ride Huron River Drive to the Metropark trail. There also could be hiking events when the Iron Belle Trail is done.

Miller asked the cost to replace the tent if it is damaged by fireworks or ripped by the wind.

Best said there is a five-year warranty for damage from winds and the elements and the township has insurance for other damage. He said there is a 9’ reach to get to the tent.

Miller asked if it will look like a circus tent and Supervisor Kevin McNamara cut in to say it would look like “an upscale community park.”

“It does look like a wedding tent,” Best conceded, adding it could have the township logo on it. They will decide the color in a few weeks.

In other business at the Feb. 2 meeting, the board:

• Presented a framed resolution in recognition of Judge Lisa Robinson Martin, the first 34th District Court African-American judge. Her husband is VBT Trustee Kevin Martin. Supervisor Kevin McNamara held up the resolution at the Zoom meeting and said he would deliver it to their home. Judge Martin offered board members a tour of the new courthouse and Supervisor McNamara said he believed it had already been set for Feb. 4;

• Approved the 2021 Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) contract which will bring $28,348 to the township for senior transportation and summer camp and the 2021 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Transportation grant through SMART that will bring $22,380 to keep passengers safe and must be spent by 2024. Miller stressed all the funds will be used although some programs are shut down;

• Received and filed a report on the township’s Blight Control and Demolition Management Program. Finances for this program typically come through the federally funded Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. Power said the township made every effort for property owners to work through their violations. Seven properties were voluntarily demolished and five properties rehabilitated. The township is demolishing 41563 Hamlin St. and the cost will be put as a lein on the property. Power said there are 45 or more ongoing property rehabilitation and demolition cases;

• Adopted the 2020 Planning Commission Annual Report, as prepared and presented by Dan Power, Director of Planning and Economic Development. The report is required by the Michigan Planning Enabling Act of 2008. He said there were 815 building permits issued in 2020 through Dec. 17, which included 94 new homes. He introduced an interactive map available on the township web site that allows the public to find out what’s going on as far as development goes, along with all the details;

• Approved the 2021 hourly rate schedule for Fishbeck, Thompson, Carr and Huber, Inc. for as-needed engineering contractor services. It reflects a 3% increase. This is the second rate increase from Fishbeck since the township began working with them in 2017. At the end of the meeting Dave Potter, engineer for Fishbeck, thanked the township for extending their contract;

• Heard Trustee Miller say, following the resolution presented to Judge Lisa Martin, that the township has a lot of local heroes and she would like the board to introduce one at each meeting. She said for the next meeting they could introduce Clerk Leon Wright;

• Heard Supervisor McNamara announce the township is looking for any additional ideas for the new Rec Center and the ideas should be sent in to the township. There is an announcement on the front page of the web site. “We have a big push for a pool and that’s not going to happen,” Supervisor McNamara said, explaining it is too costly in maintenance. He also announced the last of the face masks being delivered will be handed out to the apartment that week;

• Heard Treasurer Sharry Budd announce March 1 is the deadline for property taxes to be paid without penalty; and

• Heard Clerk Wright say if you see Governor Whitmer you should give her a kiss. He said in the South it is like a third-world country where they are not wearing masks, although in a community of 17,000 people, 1,700 have died. Supervisor McNamara when he was in Florida he was surprised that they weren’t wearing masks.

At the Jan. 19 meeting of the board of trustees Trustee Martin said for the past several years on Martin Luther King Day, he has had to go to other communities for a commemoration. He asked the board and Recreation Committee to plan to commemorate the day in VBT next year so this year would be the last time he had to go elsewhere.