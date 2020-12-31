VBT, Belleville, Sumpter alert residents to DTE tree trimming for 2021

DTE will be notifying residents in certain areas of Van Buren Township, Sumpter Township and, the City of Belleville via a phone call and a letter explaining that tree trimming will begin in their area in 2021.

The announcement was made in a news release from VBT on Dec. 14 and a notice from the City of Belleville on Dec. 15. Sumpter Township has posted a DTE tree trimming map for 2021 on its website at https://sumptertwp.org , as has Belleville on its website at https://bellevilleonthelake.com .

To view a map of the tree trimming area in Van Buren Township and other documents, visit: https://vanburen-mi.org/dte-tree-trimming-scheduled-for-2021-in-vbt/.

“Since the summer we’ve been working diligently with DTE to limit the outages in our community,” said VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “They’ve heard our plea and will begin trimming trees in the problematic areas of the township.”

The first step in the tree-trimming process is for DTE to plan the work. If a resident is not at home when DTE is evaluating the resident’s property (“planning the work”), DTE will leave a door hanger with contact information for the property owner.

“The best way we can help DTE with this project is to allow them on our property, when requested, for them to reach the trees that need to be removed,” McNamara said. “Other than that, DTE has told us that the service is quick and residents will not need to do anything else.”

For more information or to view the sample letter and door hangers visit www.vanburen-mi.org or see the DTE website at dteenergy.com/treecare .