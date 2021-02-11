VBT, Belleville send out Nixle alerts on water meter attempted fraud

According to a Nixle alert sent out by Van Buren Township police on Feb. 4, and the city of Belleville police on Feb. 5, water customers of neighboring townships have received fraudulent e-mails telling them that their water meters needed to be replaced and that they needed to pay $450.

In the coming months Van Buren Township WILL BE replacing residential water meters but WILL NOT be charging residents for the new meters.

Also, the city of Belleville is in the process of replacing residential water meters but WILL NOT be charging residents for the new meters.

If VBT residents receive an invoice or email asking them to pay for a new water meter, they are asked to report it to Van Buren Township’s Public Safety Department by calling (734) 699-8930.

Those getting such communication in the city of Belleville are asked to report it to the Belleville Police Department at (734) 699-2395 or (734) 699-2396.