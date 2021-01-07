VBT, Belleville Police send out Nixle alerts on theft of running vehicles

The winter months have brought on an increased number of vehicle thefts in the area, as car thieves take advantage of the cold weather to steal running vehicles that have been left unattended to “warm up.”

• Never leave your car running or the keys in the ignition when you are away from it.

• Always roll up the windows and lock your car, even if it is in your driveway, garage, or in front of your home.

• Do not keep valuables or weapons in your car.

• Never leave the vehicle title or important documentation in your car.

• Be alert when approaching your car, have a plan of action, and have your keys in your hand. Always check your surroundings.

• Make an effort to park your car in busy, well-lit areas when possible.

• If your vehicle has an alarm or other anti-theft device, USE IT.

• Immediately leave the scene to get help if you have any concerns for your safety.

Van Buren Township Police

Belleville Police