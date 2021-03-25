VBT approves $150,000 for new museum addition

A plan to construct a glass enclosure to connect the separate Belleville Area Museum and the decommissioned Van Buren Fire Station #1 in the city of Belleville was approved on a 6-1 vote at the March 16 meeting of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees via Zoom.

The vote was to transfer $150,000 from the township fund balance to the 2021 Building and Grounds Capital fund in addition with approval to move forward with developing construction documents to bid.

Museum Director Katie Dallos, under direction of the Belleville Area Historical Society, applied for a mini grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs for a glass enclosure to connect the historic museum building, at 405 Main St., with the fire station behind it, where museum archives are now stored.

Dallos did not participate in the meeting. She is on furlough due to COVID-19 and the museum is closed.

In the grant application, Dallos wrote the “project is important to ensure the safety of our staff and guests, especially those with disabilities” when traveling from the museum to the archives. “This connection will also create exhibit space for our community-beloved 1909 Buggy and 1919 Model T, donated by former local physician, Dr. Herbert J. Robb.”

The Historical Society approved the application on March 14, 2019 and MCACA awarded the project $25,000 with a mandatory project completion date in September 2021.

The original cost estimate that was completed in 2018 came in at $108,100.

Elizabeth Renaud, executive assistant for the Public Services Department, said staff is requesting $150,000 be put into the Building and Grounds budget. The township will be reimbursed $25,000 from MCACA upon completion of the project, she said.

She said Dallos’ original proposal include replacement of the garage doors on the former fire hall and during the waiting, the township already replaced them.

Trustee Reggie Miller voted against the expenditure.

“The amount is exorbitant,” Trustee Miller said of the $150,000 being approved. She said Dallos went for a $50,000 grant originally, with the township going to match that amount.

Miller said the $150,000 is too much for the number of people who would use it.

Trustee Sherry Frazier said she would like more accountability.

Supervisor Kevin McNamara said the project probably will cost less.

In other business at the March 16 meeting, the board:

• Approved the second (final) reading of Ordinance 03-02-21 (1), a local littering ordinance based on the state littering ordinance;

• Removed from the agenda two items put on by the Water and Sewer Department because Director James Taylor said the necessary backup material was not attached in the board packet as he wanted them to be. The items were a proposal for Fishbeck Engineering to complete a Risk and Resiliency Report at a cost of $25,800 and a five-year contract with Hydro Corp., Inc. to continue to provide inspection and services for enforcement of the mandated Cross Connection Control program as it relates to backflow prevention devices. The two items are expected to be placed on the next agenda for consideration;

• Approved two contracts putting the $7.7 million Community Center proposal into gear although details have not yet been approved. Currently plans are to start construction in the spring of 2022 and open in 2023. Owner Representation Services will come from Plante Moran CRESA at a cost of $240,000. Design Services will come from Neumann Smith at a cost of $417,000. The total is $657,000 and it would be transferred from the township’s fund balance. If it is decided to cancel the Community Center project, the contracts can be canceled and the township would only pay for the work done that far. Public Services Director Matthew Best said the Community Center would be the biggest project for the township since the water tower;

• Discussed when the township hall might reopen and meetings might be in person again, which will be based on state restrictions. Clerk Leon Wright said he was afraid of the “variants floating out there”;

• Heard Clerk Wright say the township is doing 56 projects at the moment and in 2016 he said the board has the potential to do great things, if they put politics aside and talk to each other like they should. “This shows what you can do when you work together,” Clerk Wright said;

• Heard Supervisor McNamara agree, saying he has studied the 2016 budget when the township had $10 million to $12 million and every single year the township had more. “Visteon is in our tail lights” he said and, “we are getting a lot of grants”; and

• Discussed at length what to do about repairing sidewalks in Haggerty Subdivision before Trustee Miller pointed out this wasn’t on the agenda. She said she talked to concerned citizens and told them it wasn’t on this night’s agenda and it’s unfair to the residents to continue the discussion. During the discussion board members considered three choices: Do nothing, put together a special assessment district for the whole subdivision and have everyone pay for repairs, or issue orders saying the sidewalk in front of your house needs to be fixed and give them a date it needs to be done or the township will do it and put it on their taxes. Board members agreed options #1 and #2 were not feasible;

• Heard Clerk Wright announce the township offices will be closed April 2 for Good Friday; and

• Heard Supervisor McNamara say a letter came to Fire Chief David McInally commending two fire fighters for freeing a dachshund named “Oscar Mayer” who was caught under a new power chair. The dog was rescued by Capt. Ken Floro and Firefighter Bowman.