VBPS thanks community partners for holiday donations

At the Jan. 10 regular board meeting, the Van Buren Public Schools thanked the people and organizations that gave bountiful contributions during the month of December and are “making every day a little better than the day before.”

School Supt. Pete Kudlak said, “There are so many ways to say thank you to our community for their bountiful contributions and generosity each holiday season and yet it never seems like enough. You make the holiday season brighter. Thank you to the following people, families, and businesses for their generous donations:”

Rotary Club of Belleville, Holiday Inn-Belleville, BYC, Autokiniton, Salvation Army, Messiah Center for Hope, Finfrock Family, Ms. Al-Rachid, Trinity Episcopal Church, Eastern Stars, Vonda Derryberry, Turnbull Family, Moving The Mitten, Dale Bannon, Kelly Owen, Sandy Tinsley Family, Belleville Fire Auxiliary Team, McBride Student Council, Ace Hardware-Sumpter, Mount Hermon Baptist Church, Belleville First United Methodist Church, Faith Assembly Church of Belleville, Rhonda Cerone (Michigan Choice Realty), United Methodist Church, Open Arms Church, UAW, Van Buren Police and Fire, Christine Underwood, Brittany De Yung, Christine Sommer, Piper Family, Terry Myers, Kiwanis Club, Dos Pesos, April Warner Photography, L. George Coney Island, Denny’s Hair Salon, Miami Tan, Ryan Taylor State Farm, Mary Ellen Salon, Bethany Bible Chapel, Edward Jones Financial Services, A & W, Culver’s, Lodge Lanes, Twisted Rooster, Pirate Puppies, Bladez, Fox Auto-U Pull, Debucks, Blocks, Moe’s Farm Stand, Budd’s Produce, Bold Construction, Joshua Claxon, Peggy Curtis, Cindy Jordan, Cindy Dolan, Golden Rhino Games.