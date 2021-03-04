VBPS board goes with diversity over experience in MASB vote

The Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education decided to go with diversity over experience when it chose where its vote would go in the election for the board of directors of the Michigan Association of School Boards.

At the Feb. 8 meeting, the board was given a huge packet of information on those running for a three-year term on the MASB board and it was pointed out Van Buren is in Region 8 in the state and there were four names listed to represent Region 8. Region 8 consists of Macomb ISD, Oakland Schools, and Wayne RESA.

Those candidates listed for Region 8 were Sandra Dukhie, Ferndale Public Schools; Mary Hanser, Oxford Community Schools; Birgit McQuiston, Lake Orion Community Schools; and Gina Walker, New Haven Community Schools.

At the Feb. 22 regular meeting of the school board, via Zoom, board president Amy Pearce began the discussion on this agenda item, saying there are no candidates from Wayne County. She noted that Wayne County had its particular problems.

President Pearce said after studying all the candidates, she liked Birgit McQuiston because of her advocacy at the state level, her being a big proponent of local control and that she has spent nine years on the Lake Orion Board of Education.

“I liked her stance on things and her experience,” Pearce said.

Board Secretary Darlene Loyer Gerick agreed, noting McQuiston held MASB Certification, with awards of Certified Boardmember, Merit, Distinction, Master Boardmember, and Master Diamond, indicating all the classes she had taken through MASB.

School Supt. Pete Kudlak asked to give a comment and President Pearce said he could.

Supt. Kudlak said Sandra Dukhie was an African-American and had not been a member of the Ferndale School Board for that long, four years. But, diversity was important, Kudlak said.

Pearce pointed out Dukhie was a parent with five sons.

“I went with Sandra,” said board member Dionne Falconer, explaining Dukhie was African-American and a diverse board is important.

Treasurer Simone Pinter said she liked McQuiston and Dukhie and, “My choice is Sandra,” pointing out she did have less experience.

Trustee Calvin Hawkins agreed with Dukhie and said her having less experience means “fresh eyes.”

Vice president Susan Featheringill said her having five children may account for her not taking the MASB classes offered.

In her election statement, Dukhie wrote: “… I believe I will bring a different perspective and a much-needed lens on equity and inclusion.”

Pearce made the motion to approve Dukhie as their candidate for election and Pinter supported. The motion passed unanimously.

In other business in the 51 minutes of the Feb. 22 meeting, the board:

• Approved a proposed IRS Closing Agreement Resolution, as presented by Director of Finance Sara Cortese. The issue relates to the 3% healthcare contributions the Office of Retirement Services started collecting years ago. Van Buren has been treating them as tax-exempt right along, which is what the IRS wants to do. “Nothing changes for us,” Cortese said, noting this action covers the district as doing what the IRS wants. “I don’t really see a downside,” she said;

• Approved updated School Board Operating Procedures that were presented in January and discussed at the last meeting, with requests for updates from board members. Kudlak said his executive assistant Debbie McWilliams typed up the 18-page document with the changes. Kudlak said they sent the updated document to board members the previous week and there were no more revisions. It is looked at on an annual basis;

• Approved employment of teachers Caitlin Wade for Owen Intermediate School as of Feb. 17 and Kyle Short for Belleville High School as of Sept. 1;

• Approved resignations of non-instructional staff: Valarie Foulks of Owen Intermediate after two years of service as of Feb. 19 for a job opportunity; Erin Radtka of McBride Middle School after 20 years of service as of Feb. 19 for a job opportunity in an administrative position; Vincent Wegienka of plant operations who resigned after two years of service as of Feb. 9; and Robin Owens who resigned after 4.5 years of service as an Edgemont custodian as of Feb. 3;

• Approved hiring Dawn Linton as custodian in plant operations as of Feb. 22;

• Heard Cortese announce that Monday was National Bus Drivers Appreciation Day and board members and Kudlak praised the work of the drivers. Cortese also announced that last year around this time she was going out for bids for new band uniforms and then COVID hit. Now she has started the process again and hopes to have new uniforms for the new school year in the fall. Featheringill said they should try to get matching masks for the students, noting there are instrument masks. Cortese said the last time they purchased uniforms was in 2003;

• Heard Kudlak announce that Dan Selman of Van Buren Township contacted the district and donated 6,000 student masks with teddy bears on them and they were sent home with the kids and some are at school for use. Also, Josh Grisham, director of the local Meijer store, donated $1,500 in gift cards to support teachers. There were ten $100 cards and ten $50 cards. They did a raffle on Monday and employees are coming in to pick up their cards. He also said the employees are getting their second vaccine on Feb. 27 and 391 signed up for the first one. He said the second dose is followed by flu symptoms so Monday, March 1, will be a remote learning day; and

• Heard Pearce congratulate Savage Elementary School for its recent fund raiser that raised $2,000 for food and supplies to deliver to the Bed, Bark and Beyond dog rescue.