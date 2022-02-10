Van Buren Twp. Trustee Don Boynton lists 14 newly hired employees

At the regular meeting of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees on Feb. 1, Trustee Don Boynton read a list of the township’s new hires as provided by Human Resources Director Nicole Sumpter.

“Please join me in welcoming our newest employees to the Van Buren team,” said Trustee Boynton:

• Eric Miller – Water & Sewer

• Kelsey Hazlett – Water & Sewer

• Edward Smith – Fire Inspector

• Allison Greff – Just promoted to full-time fire-fighter team

• Irishia Evans – Police recruit

• DeVonte’ McGregro – Police recruit

• John Coleman – Temp. account clerk – Elections

• Monica Thompson – Community Services

• Robert Edenstrom – Senior Transportation

• Joshua Kauffman – Parks

• Connor Mann – Parks

• Ryan Barker – Dispatcher

• Benjamin Meir – Parks

• Julian Van Slyke, Jr. – Communications intern

Then, Trustee Boynton listed new employees the board members probably have already met:

• Crystal Lesperance – Police building maintenance

• Brittney Williams – Account Clerk, Planning

• Hugo Cardenas, Jr. – Building Superintendent

• Todd Saums – Director of Water & Sewer

• Larry Luckett – Director of Public Services

• John Brataniec – IT Network Administrator

• Chris Campbell – Communication Specialist

• Mike Japowizc – Communication Specialist

Supervisor Kevin McNamara said this does not mean that the township has increased the number of employees. He said they are down one person in one department and up one person in one department.

The former employees retired or just left and they had to be replaced, he said.