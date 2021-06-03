Van Buren Twp. Police seek person who threw fireworks at vehicles

Van Buren Township police are seeking information on a person accused of throwing fireworks at passing vehicles at Trilogy Apartments at about 3:30 p.m., May 12.

According to Channel 2 News on Tuesday, police said a maintenance worker asked the person to stop and the person became verbally abusive and keyed the worker’s personal vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call Van Buren Township police at (734) 699-8938.