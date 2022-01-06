Van Buren Twp. Police report Super 8 death looks like drug overdose

The death of a 40-year-old Romulus woman at the Super 8 by Wyndam Belleville, 45707 South I-94 Service Dr., appears to be caused by a drug overdose.
Police Lt. Charles Bazzy said police responded to a call at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, to room 222 of the motel and found a 60-year-old Lake Orion man and the deceased female.
Lt. Bazzy said the preliminary investigation indicates a drug overdose with no signs of foul play, but they will have to wait for the final report from the Wayne County Medical Examiner for the exact cause of death.
