Van Buren Twp. hires two new communications specialists

Charles (Christopher) Campbell and Michael Japowicz were hired as the township’s new communications specialists at the regular meeting of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees on Dec. 7 via zoom.

They replace Alysha Albrecht and Ryan Nichols who recently took jobs elsewhere.

Campbell holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Strategic Communications from Liberty University and has 23 years of experience. He started working at Bloomfield Township and moved on to the City of Southfield. He continues to be the producer and host of WDET 101.9 FM and NPR as the media personality. He has received a number of awards and recognition for his work.

Japowicz is a videographer and photojournalist. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media and Information from Michigan State University. He earned an Emmy Award in 2020 for WRTZ Weekend News at 11 in Indianapolis for his news coverage. He was present at the township meeting via zoom from his home in Indianapolis where he was packing up to move back to Michigan.

Human Resources Director Nicole Sumpter said they had 90 resumes submitted for the two jobs.

Clerk Leon Wright said he hoped the two would “give us at least 36 months” and Campbell replied, “Can do.”

In other business at the 50-minute meeting the board:

• Approved the revised 2022 board of trustees meeting schedule for 2022, adding the workshop sessions scheduled for 5 p.m. before each 6 p.m. meeting. The workshops will be held “as needed” and may be canceled. The board also approved the 16-day holiday schedule for 2022 when township hall will be closed. This was revised due to union contracts;

• Approved two resolutions on the National Opiods Litigation that is wending its way through the courts. One authorizes entry of state local government intrastate agreement concerning allocation of settlement proceeds. The other authorizes entry of participation agreements in partial settlement of the National Prescription Optiate Litigation;

• Approved the annual Opt Out exemption from the requirements of 2011 PA 152, the publicly funded health insurance contribution act;

• Approved Supervisor Kevin McNamara’s appointment of Elaine Gutierrez to the Board of Review with a term to expire Dec. 21, 2022. She holds bachelor of science and master’s degrees in education from Central Michigan University/Eastern Michigan University, and currently is an associate broker at Remerica Main Street Realty. Gutierrez is treasurer of the Belleville Area Council for the Arts, public relations chair and former president of the Friends of the Library, and was a trustee on the Belleville Area District Library Board, serving as treasurer, 2010-2015;

• Approved Supervisor McNamara’s reappointments of Dolores Hogan, Mary Korgal, Patricia Sobecki, Patricia Tumas and Helen Wylie to the Endowment Committee with terms to expire Jan. 15, 2024;

• Approved the second reading of the rezoning of 42061 Ecorse Rd. from C-1 (General Business) to M-1 (Light Industrial) to make way for a new DTE Electric substation to improve electrical service in the area;

• Approved adoption of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policy and approved adding it to the Employment section of the current Policies and Procedures manual. Human Resources Director Sumpter said Clerk Wright “told me we will have a diversity policy” and she got to work on it. She said employees had just completed their diversity training so this was a good time to get the policy. She said the employees are ready for change with a workplace that is inclusive of everyone. Clerk Wright said the “officials should look like the people we represent”;

• Approved the personal services agreement with Kathy Adams for the Treasury Specialist position. Treasurer Sharry Budd said this employee can help out in busy times and do payroll transfers, but not sign checks. “She can run the office when Sean [Deputy Bellingham] and I aren’t there and be in charge,” Budd said;

• Approved the contract with Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority for another 15 years. Currently receiving wastewater conveyance and disposal under the contract are: Sebring Car Wash at 7515 Rawsonville Rd., Victory Lane Quick Oil Change at 51300 Huron River Dr., and The Cape Condominiums at 13201 Lake Point Blvd. Receiving services under separate contracts with YCUA are American Waste Oil Corporation, 44141 Yost Rd. and Willow Run Airport. Budd said YCUA is used “when residents need lines and we don’t have lines”;

• Approved the Dispatch Upgrade Agreement with Motorola at a total cost of $699,268 to be expensed from the 2022 Dispatch – Capital Outlay Budget. The project is expected to be completed by spring 2022, barring unforeseen delays in the supply chain for some parts. After Dec. 31 there will no longer be warranties on the outdated equipment and they may not be able to get parts. McNamara said the township is approving the conract now, but not paying until next year’s budget. He said in one week the price goes up by $75,000. “We got caught flat-footed,” McNamara said, noting he has talked to the leaders of other municipalities and they are in the same situation. “Motorola is the only one that operates with CLEMIS. We’re locked in”;

• Was advised the treasurer’s office will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, for tax payments only. All the offices will be closed from Dec. 23 to Jan. 4 for the holidays;

• Heard a legislative report from State Rep. Ranjeev Puri. He talked about keeping Oxford High School in mind and said he is working with colleagues to try to make the schools safer. He congratulated the Belleville High School football team on its state championship and said he is working on getting the team to Lansing for a tribute. He noted COVID cases continue to climb and people should get vaccinations. Rep. Puri said the public can offer comments on the redistricting under way for the state house, state senate, and congressional districts; and

• Held a moment of silence for the victims of the Oxford High School shooting. Later, held another moment of silence in memory of Gerry Cullin, a longtime member of the planning commission who was active in the museum.