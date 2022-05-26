Van Buren Twp. hires first deputy police chief: Joshua Monte

At its regular meeting on May 17, the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees approved the personal services agreement of Joshua A. Monte as the township’s first deputy police chief. His base pay is $100,000 with other percs available.

Monte grew up in Van Buren Township and attended Belleville High School. He served the City of Detroit for two years (1996-98) and then Romulus Police Department for 24 years (1998-21). Since 2021 he has been employed by the Michigan State Police through the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES).

VBT Police Chief Jason Wright said Monte is now working as gatekeeper for all police officers in the state of Michigan. Monte said he is dealing with the character fitness component for MCOLES to make sure bad officers don’t go from department to department.

Chief Wright said Monte has a bachelor’s degree in science education from Eastern Michigan University and a master’s degree in Homeland Security and Emergency Management from EMU. He attended the FBI National Academy at Quntico, VA, the EMU School of Staff and Command, and the Police Executive and New Chiefs School. Chief Wright said Monte has experience as a field training officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and more.

Chief Wright said he knew Monte when Monte was in Romulus and Wright was police chief in Wayne. They both had attended the FBI Academy.

“I do know your mom and dad,” said Supervisor Kevin McNamara to the new deputy chief.

Treasurer Sharry Budd said when she was at the Van Buren Public Schools she worked with his dad and mom. His mom was a secretary at Rawsonville Elementary and his father a principal at Elwell Elementary School.

Monte is the son of Joseph and Karen Monte of Van Buren Township.

Van Buren Township had a public safety director until Gregory Laurain recently retired. Now it has a deputy police chief and a deputy fire chief.