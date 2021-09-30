Van Buren Township’s Trick-or-Treat event back on Sat., Oct. 23

Van Buren Township Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Candy Loop trick-or-treating event is back by popular demand from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Quirk Park.

Youngsters are advised to wear their costumes and take a stroll around the Candy Loop. They can stop by different Halloween-themed stations that provide treats from local businesses and organizations.

This event is free and open to the public, but participants need to register for a specific timeslot at vanburen-mi.org/parks. Please, no pets unless they are service animals.

“We cannot wait to see everyone all dressed up and ready to celebrate Halloween!” said Director of Recreation Jennifer Zaenglein. “We’re asking people to register, so we can properly distance everyone and if we have to cancel due to weather, we can notify everyone right away via email.”

The rain date is 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

“In 2019, roughly 1,000 people came to Van Buren Township’s safe trick-or-treating event,” said Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “We’re expecting a large turnout this year and want to thank our local businesses and non-profit organizations. Candy Loop wouldn’t be possible without their support.”

Local businesses and organizations can sign up to pass out candy at an individual

station at vanburen-mi.org/parksandrec or contact Jennifer Zaenglein at 734-699-8921. Decorations are encouraged, but not necessary.

Participants will be required to follow all CDC and Michigan Department of Health and Humans Services guidelines. For additional information visit vanburen-mi.org/parksandrec .