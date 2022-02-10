Van Buren Township to distribute free COVID-19 tests

Van Buren Township will distribute hundreds of free COVID-19 at-home antigen test kits to residents beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, and continue until they run out.

This will be at the township hall’s Community Services rear entrance at 46425 Tyler Rd.

The kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and officials say it is part of a greater effort to create a safer environment for township residents amid the Omicron COVID surge.

“A primary role of local government is to promote the health and welfare of its citizens,” said Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara.

“We are currently experiencing an Omicron COVID surge this winter season and the township’s goal is to distribute these tests throughout the community to help mitigate the virus on a local level. We thank our partners at Wayne County for the allocation of test kits and township staff for their efforts in distributing the kits to our residents.”

Residents are asked to remain in their vehicles when receiving at-home test kits, which are limited to one per vehicle and includes two individual tests. The township has provided at-home test kits to clients within the Meals on Wheels program and took 200 kits to Parkwood Manor Apartments.

“We are excited to bring this opportunity to our residents,” said Community Services Director Elizabeth Renaud. “At a time when the country has been experiencing surges of COVID-19 cases, this coordinated effort puts rapid tests into the hands of Van Buren Township residents and gives them another tool that will help them to remain safe.”

Free COVID at-home test kits (four per household) provided by the federal government are available at www.covidtests.gov . It takes less than a minute to order and they are shipped through direct mail by the USPS.

News release