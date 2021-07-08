Van Buren Township summer concert series returns on Wednesdays

Van Buren Township Parks and Recreation Department announces that outside, summer concerts in Quirk Park will return July 14 and be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through the end of the month

Two concerts are set in August at Wayne County Community College’s Ted Scott Campus in the township.

All are free to the public and will be held rain or shine.

The schedule includes:

• July 14 – “Your Generation in Concert” at Quirk Park, behind the township hall at 46425 Tyler Rd. This eight-piece band presents a live, multimedia spectacular celebrating five decades of pop, rock, dance, and R&B hits.

• July 21 – “Motor City Soul” in concert at Quirk Park behind township hall. Mix of Motown, Soul, R&B, Funk, Oldies, modern Pop, and Rock includes songs recognized by most, keeping the dance floor full for the whole event.

• July 28 – Alan Turner in concert at Quirk Park behind township hall. High-energy country music with a rock edge.

• Aug. 4 – “The Beatles Forever – A Short Story with Music” at Wayne County Community College’s Ted Scott Campus, 9555 Haggerty Rd.

• Aug. 11 – “Picks & Bow” at WCCC’s Ted Scott Campus, 9555 Haggerty Rd.

“This is one of my favorite events!” said Treasurer Sharry Budd of the outdoor concerts. “I remember picking up dinner and heading to the park with my husband. I’m so glad we’ve continued the tradition for our residents.”

Recreation Director Jennifer Zaenglein added, “I just love seeing all generations come together to enjoy the music. This year we have some really amazing bands that will make you want to get up and groove.”

Guests are advised to bring their own chairs, a picnic lunch, and the whole family. Those arriving early can splash in the splash pad and play on the ADA playground at Quirk Park.

For more information visit vanburen-mi.org .