Van Buren Township restarts yard waste pickup this week

Pickup of yard waste in Van Buren Township resumed the week of April 20 – this week. The pick up of bulk items, such as couches, refrigerators, tables, etc., is still postponed until further notice.

Due to anticipated heavy volumes during the week, some yard waste stops may not be picked up on the regular service day. Waste Management said its crews will work to pick up the material as quickly as possible based on crew availability.

For yard waste, make sure to bundle all branches less than 6 inches in diameter. Bundles cannot weigh more than 50 pounds and be no longer than 4 feet in length and 18 inches around.

Brush larger than 6 inches in diameter must be bundled, but is considered trash and will be picked up as such. If you’re putting the brush in a can, it must have a yard waste sticker on it.

If residents of Van Buren Township need a yard waste sticker or landfill pass (to drop off bulk items) call (734) 699-8926. Leave a detailed message including a name, address and phone number and a staff member will return the call.