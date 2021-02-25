Van Buren Township resident fatally injured in head-on collision

A 48-year-old Van Buren Township resident who was driving a Chevrolet Silverado was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash on Haggerty Road at I-94 at about 10:27 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

Brian Carey, a 43-year-old Belleville resident, was driving a Toyota Tundra exiting westbound I-94 and turning southbound onto Haggerty Road, when he was involved in the collision with the Silverado traveling northbound on Haggerty.

Van Buren Township Public Safety Department and Huron Valley Ambulance paramedics were dispatched to the area.

Carey was treated at the scene by HVA paramedics and VBT firefighters. HVA transported Carey to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The VBT Accident investigation Team was called to the scene to conduct the investigation and collect physical evidence. Haggerty Road and the N. I-94 Service Drive were closed at the scene until about 3 a.m.

The accident remains under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Mike Long or Lt. Kenneth Floro at (734) 699-8930.