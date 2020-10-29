Van Buren Township releases Citizen’s Guide to 2020 election on video

The Van Buren Township Clerk’s Office has released a Citizen’s Guide to the 2020 Election video explaining options available for voting in the Nov. 3 General Election, including the steps for absentee voting.

Information found in the video may be specific to Van Buren Township, but it is consistent with any township or city in the State of Michigan.

To view the video or find the embed code visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZS_zIlAoTM&t=31s. For a down-loadable copy, email AAlbrecht@vanburen-mi.org .