Van Buren Township police discover body in bed of truck

The body of a man was discovered by Van Buren Township Police in the bed of an F-250 truck parked in the grass next to and facing Belleville Lake in the area of Belleville and Quirk roads on Sunday morning.

The body was covered with a truck liner.

VBT Police turned the investigation over to the Michigan State Police when it was discovered that the homicide took place in the victim’s home in the 4400 block of John Hix Road, south of Michigan Avenue, in Wayne.

According to unofficial reports, it is believed the suspect killed his 48-year-old father and there were stab wounds and gunshot wounds on the body. The son turned himself in to a hospital in Livonia for mental evaluation and he has been taken into custody.

The MSP and Wayne police are investigating the homicide. There are questions about how the suspect got from Belleville to Livonia and whether another person is involved.

Also, MSP showed channel 7 News on Monday night the ruts in the grass that indicates someone was trying put the truck in the lake but got stuck.

Those with information about this case are asked to call the MSP Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000 or leave a tip on the MSP Mobile App.

This report has been corrected from the story published in the paper edition.