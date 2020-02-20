Van Buren Township Planning Commission reelects Carol Thompson

Carol Thompson was reelected chairperson of the Van Buren Township Planning Commission for another year at the commission’s Feb. 12 meeting.

Donald Boynton was reelected vice-chairperson and Bryon Kelley reelected secretary.

Kelley said he would like to step down as the commission’s Board of Zoning Appeals representative and Boynton was elected to that position, with Kelley becoming an alternate to the BZA.

In other business at the 22-minute meeting, the commission:

• Heard a report from Dan Power on the commission’s activities during 2019. Power is director of planning and economic development. He pointed out three projects approved are now under construction: Ashley Capital Crossroads North distribution center, Subaru automotive research and development center, and US Signals data processing center. Power presented the report using a digital map that can give progress reports on projects when the site is tapped. He said he is developing the map so it can be used by the public and continues to refine it;

• Approved the 2020 planning commission meeting schedule, as presented. Meetings are on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7:30 p.m. He pointed out that the Nov. 11 meeting is on the day offices will be closed and when they get closer to that date they can decide what they want to do; and

• Heard Power announce Michigan Association of Planning training opportunities on March 19 in Jackson and March 18 in Taylor. He said the township encourages all employees to get training.